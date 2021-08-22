National Football League NFL Preseason: Top moments from Giants vs. Browns and 49ers vs. Chargers 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Following Saturday's 10-game slate of preseason action in the NFL, Sunday features a pair of NFC vs. AFC battles.

First, the New York Giants visited the Cleveland Browns to kick off the day's proceedings.

The Browns were able to defend their home turf and pull out a 17-13 win over the Giants after spending the previous week together in joint practices.

Later, the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers go head-to-head in an all-California rivalry at SoFi Stadium.

Here are the top moments from Sunday:

Cleveland Browns 17, New York Giants 13

Barkley update

Giants superstar running back Saquon Barkley won't take the field on Sunday, and NFL Network's Ian Rapaport gave an update on his status after missing last season with a torn ACL.

And all signs point toward Barkley being back in the fold before the season begins.

Opening up a Case

Now to the games. And yes, this is a Case Keenum reference.

The veteran QB started for the Browns on Sunday, and on Cleveland's opening drive, Keenum took the Browns 81 yards over the course of 10 plays, finishing with a 7-yard touchdown pass to KhaDarel Hodge on fourth-and-goal.

Patience is key

One thing that's become evident so far? Both teams are really into taking their time.

Cleveland's opening TD drive took 5:33 off the clock, and the Giants' response – capped off by a 1-yard rush from Devontae Booker after an 11-play, 75-yard drive – took 6:47.

I'll take that

After the offenses got some early shine, it was time for the defenses to make an impression.

Following Booker's touchdown run, the Giants ended what looked to be another long ⁠— and productive ⁠— drive from Cleveland with an interception in the end zone.

Quincy Wilson was the man on the spot for New York, taking the ball out of the end zone to around the 15-yard line. However, the Giants weren't able to maintain that momentum and had to punt it away after going three and out.

Neither team managed to put up points in the second quarter, sending the game knotted up at 7-7 heading into the half.

Breaking the tie

The Browns gave their home crowd a reason to celebrate in the third quarter when they were able to regain the lead over the Giants.

Running back John Kelly capped off the Browns scoring drive with a 5-yard touchdown. That score, along with the successful extra point, gave the Browns a seven-point lead that they would nurse going into the fourth quarter.

Tough response, but not enough

The Browns were able to take the lead and hold control for the majority of the fourth quarter, until the Giants were able to get back on the board.

Wide receiver David Sills hauled in an 8-yard touchdown in traffic to end an eight-play, 72-yard drive for the Giants.

Unfortunately for them, they were not able to convert their two-point conversion attempt, which resulted in them still trailing 14-13.

In the end, the Browns held on for a 17-13 lead to advance to 2-0 in the preseason.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET)

