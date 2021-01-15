National Football League Best Bets For The NFL Divisional Round 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Jason McIntyre

FOX Sports gambling analyst

We’re down to just seven games left in the football season. It’s a melancholy feeling when we get to mid-January, and the end is in sight.

The reality begins to sink in: pretty soon, we’ll have to pivot from the week-to-week grind of the NFL to the daily grind of gambling on college basketball and the NBA. (Thankfully, there’s the NFL Draft in April, where there are some great opportunities to turn a profit.)

But at the same time, the end also brings a massive sigh of relief. We’re going on over four months of spending five days a week breaking down NFL games to find whatever edge available to make some money.

It doesn't get any easier near the finish line, as the markets are ultra tight, with little or no movement all week. It's exhausting, but fun – truly a labor of love.

Let’s finish strong!

Last week

Sides: 1-1

Totals: 0-1-1

Teaser: 1-0

1st half: 0-1

Overall: 2-3-1

Last 6 weeks

Sides: 5-8

Totals: 5-2-1

Teasers: 6-2

First half: 0-2

Overall: 16-14-1

Baltimore Ravens (+3) at Buffalo Bills

This is the most difficult game to handicap this week, because compelling cases can be made for each side.

The Ravens are playing their third-straight road game, although it’s all regional travel, and John Harbaugh has the most playoff road wins in NFL history.

Josh Allen has improved drastically this year and was incredible under pressure, throwing for 1,256 yards and 12 TDs (both 3rd in the NFL). That spells bad news for the Ravens, who blitzed more than any other team in the NFL this season. Will Wink Martindale adjust, or stick with his schemes, which featured man coverage on 43.5% of snaps, fourth most in the NFL?

The battle of Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, and Jimmy Smith against Stefon Diggs, John Brown, and Cole Beasley is where the game will be won. Last week, the Colts had eight plays of at least 20 yards, 472 yards of offense, and 163 yards on the ground. Earlier this season, the Chiefs rushed for 245 yards against Buffalo, and Arizona racked up 217. Baltimore will find success there as well.

If it comes down to kickers, the edge goes to Justin Tucker of the Ravens, who has missed just one kick from 30-39 yards in the last four years; Tyler Bass is having a very good season, but he’s missed three of those in this his rookie year. THE PICK: Ravens +3 if you can find one, otherwise pass.

Los Angeles Rams (+6) at Green Bay Packers: Under 46.5

If you’re looking for the most likely public play this weekend, it’s Aaron Rodgers, at home, in the cold, against California kid Jared Goff, who is coming off thumb surgery, which required three screws.

Rodgers is 61-35-4 against the spread at Lambeau; tell me, how can you bet against that?! Also note: the Packers will be the most popular teaser play this weekend.

Yet the line feels inflated for what should be a low-scoring game. Trends aren’t predictive, but consider this: NFL favorites in the divisional round off a bye are just 27-37-1 ATS since 2003. The market knows the public is going to back the better team off rest, so they inflate the line.

I don’t know if the Rams will cover, but everything screams low scoring. The Packers played the 31st-rated schedule this season. If Aaron Donald is close to 100 percent, the Rams defensive line will have a major impact. Michael Brockers or Leonard Floyd will pressure David Bakhtiari’s backup off the edge, and the secondary will either bracket Davante Adams or make Jalen Ramsey his shadow.

The Rams may employ a strategy similar to Kyle Shanahan's last year in the playoffs: limit Goff’s throws (Jimmy Garoppolo attempted eight passes) and run, run, run against a leaky run defense (18th in efficiency, by far the worst of any NFC playoff team). The Rams offense historically has been putrid without Cooper Kupp (see 2018). The Packers are last in the NFL in game pace.

This feels like 20-17. THE PICK: Under 45.5.

Cleveland Browns (+10) at Kansas City Chiefs

Say it out loud: I’m betting against Andy Reid (25-5 off a bye!) and Super Bowl MVP Pat Mahomes. That way, when you lose the bet, at least you were fully aware what you were doing.

The number just feels too high. The Chiefs haven’t beaten a team by 10+ in the last 13 weeks. Whether they’re playing down to opponents or only turning it on when they need to, there’s something you just can’t quantify: hunger.

Obviously, Kansas City wants to win and capture another Super Bowl, but their play on the field hasn’t said that recently (0-7-1 ATS). The Chiefs could come out and hang a 50-burger on Cleveland, and it wouldn’t surprise anyone, but consider this: in the last decade, teams that rested their starters in Week 17 (KC) and had a bye (KC) are 1-5 ATS, and four have lost outright.

Yes, the sample size is tiny, but remember the Chiefs looked rusty off the bye last year, falling behind 24-0 to the Texans. If you can’t stomach taking the points here, consider looking at the Browns team total over in the first quarter or first half, or an in-game bet on the over if both teams start slow.

Don't worry, there will be points. THE PICK: Browns +10 or more, otherwise pass.

New Orleans Saints (-3) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While there were some Tampa Bay +3.5’s earlier in the week, those are long gone.

The narrative will be that it’s impossible to beat a team three times in one season, you have to take Tom Brady as an underdog in the playoffs, and the Saints looked pretty terrible against the Bears last week while Tampa hung 500 yards on a top 10 defense in Washington. Don't be fooled, toss all of that out and trust the numbers.

Tampa Bay has beaten one team this season that finished over .500, and that was Green Bay three months ago. Tom Brady has been intercepted five times and sacked six times in two meetings against the Saints. Mike Evans has struggled in his career vs. Marshon Lattimore (seven games, just nine catches), and this year, head to head, he has zero catches on four targets. With Ronald Jones hurt, and a key injury to guard Alex Cappa on the offensive line, you have to wonder where the Tampa offense comes from.

Feels like a 21-17 slugfest. THE PICK: Saints -3

Tough-to-swallow teaser

Green Bay Packers -6.5 to + .5 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Kansas City Chiefs -10 to -3 vs. Cleveland Browns

Six-point teasers have been extremely profitable this season, especially when you cross through the most key numbers that NFL games land on, 7 and 3. To partially protect against this, the books have inflated the Chiefs line and you’ll have to pay a premium for the 7-point teaser (-140). Teasing through 0 on the other games offers zero mathematical advantage, and teasing totals just isn’t very practical.

It’s entirely possible the favored No. 1 seeds don’t cover the spread at home. One or both losing outright? That would be shocking.

