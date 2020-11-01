National Football League Steelers stay perfect, Tua wins debut 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 8's early window featured an ocular feast, as the Steelers kept their undefeated record unblemished with a crucial win against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Plus, Tua Tagovailoa had a so-so debut as a starter, but the Dolphins did a number on the Rams in a variety of other ways.

Check out the major takeaways from the early window of Week 8:

Steelers D gives Jackson fits

Pittsburgh set the tone early in Sunday’s 28-24 win against the Ravens, picking off Lamar Jackson on Baltimore’s first drive of the game and taking the interception all the way home for a touchdown.

It was the first of many turnovers for Jackson, who finished the game with two picks and three fumbles, a pair of which were lost.

Meanwhile, rookie Steelers wideout Chase Claypool continued his sensational start to life in the NFL, scoring another touchdown among his five catches for 42 yards.

The Ravens enjoyed the lion's share of yardage gained on the ground with a total of 265 compared to Pittsburgh's 48, but it was all for naught in the end.

With the win, the Steelers took firm control of the AFC North, moving to 7-0 and dropping the Ravens to 5-2. The two teams will meet for a second time in Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving.

Tua clocks in with thrilling win vs. Rams

For Tua Tagovailoa, his welcome to the NFL as a starter couldn’t have been less hospitable – at least, to start.

Tua dusted himself off, though, and found DeVante Parker later in the first quarter for the rookie quarterback’s first career touchdown.

The game flew off the rails after that, as Miami’s defense and special teams wreaked havoc on Jared Goff & Co.

Given a short field after a Myles Gaskin fumble, the Dolphins turned around and forced Goff into a fumble of their own, which resulted in a scoop and score.

The Rams went three-and-out on the ensuing possession, punting to Jakeem Grant, which turned out to be fatal. Grant raced up the sideline and found the end zone on an 88-yard punt return for TD, giving Miami a 21-7 lead.

The Dolphins would score once more before halftime on a Gaskin run, before everything settled down a bit in the second half, as Miami pulled off the 28-17 win.

Goff found Robert Woods for a consolation touchdown in the fourth quarter, but had an otherwise putrid day with two interceptions and two fumbles lost.

Bills earn big win over Patriots

Buffalo secured an important 24-21 win against the Patriots on Sunday, their first at home against New England since Week 3 of the 2011 season.

Zack Moss spearheaded Buffalo’s ground attack, finding pay dirt twice while splitting carries with Devin Singletary in the Bills backfield.

A late field goal from Tyler Bass broke a 21-21 deadlock in the fourth quarter, but Cam Newton and the Patriots had a chance to either tie or take the lead with the ball on Buffalo’s 19-yard line in the final minute.

However, Bills defensive tackle Jordan Zimmer came up with the play of the game, forcing a Newton fumble that Buffalo recovered.

Josh Allen, who went 11-for-18 with 154 yards and an interception to go along with a rushing touchdown, kneeled on the ball from there.

With the win, Buffalo moved to 6-2 on the year, while the Patriots dropped to 2-5.

Burrow’s Bengals upset Titans

The Bengals got it done on both sides of the ball against the Titans, with Joe Burrow playing clean on offense and Tee Higgins packing the highlight reel en route to a six-catch day.

Burrow tossed two touchdown passes and finished 249 passing yards through the air, as Giovani Bernard scored a TD on the ground and via the passing game.

Defensively, the Bengals kept Tennessee relatively at bay, holding QB Ryan Tannehill to 233 yards, a pair of touchdowns and an interception, and stud running back Derrick Henry to 112 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

After starting the season 5-0, the Titans have now lost two straight games against AFC North opponents.

Dalvin Cook roasts Packers

If you had Dalvin Cook on your fantasy team this week, congratulations on the win.

After missing Week 6 with an injury and Minnesota enjoying a bye in Week 7, Cook resumed the 2020 season with a purpose. The Vikings running back racked up four all-purpose touchdowns in Minnesota’s 28-22 win against the Packers, piling up 163 yards on 30 carries.

Cook also got it done in the air, by definition, but his 50-yard catch-and-run on a short pass from Kirk Cousins really allowed him to showcase his running ability.

As for Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams continued to operate on an unstoppable wavelength, with Rodgers finding his wideout for all three of his passing touchdowns.

The Packers made a late run to make the Vikings sweat, mounting a drive in the closing minutes, but a strip-sack on Rodgers on the game’s final play put the matchup on ice for the Vikings.

Mahomes hits autopilot against Jets

The Kansas City Chiefs entered the game as massive 20-point favorites against the New York Jets, and another sensational performance from Patrick Mahomes proved why.

Perhaps to prove that they weren’t going to underestimate their competition, the Chiefs ran a fake punt in the first quarter to set up a touchdown.

Mahomes enjoyed a clean game, throwing for five touchdowns and 416 yards on 31 of 42 passing. He also wasn’t sacked in the game.

Kansas City shut the Jets down on defense, too. Sam Darnold had very little luck with 133 yards passing, and the Jets ground game mustered just 93 rushing yards between four players.

Raiders beat Browns amid blustery conditions

The Raiders and Browns had to contend with windy weather in a low-scoring affair in Cleveland on Sunday.

Both kickers understandably had issues battling Mother Nature. Browns kicker Cody Parkey made two field goals but missed his last attempt, while Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson saw the effects of the conditions on an early miss.

Carlson bounced back to make his three remaining attempts, as Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs kept things rolling for the Raiders on the ground with 128 yards on 31 carries.

Derek Carr found Hunter Renfrow for the game’s first – and only – touchdown, as the Browns offense sputtered without Odell Beckham Jr. on the field. Baker Mayfield ended the contest 12 of 25 for 122 yards, while Kareem Hunt mustered just 66 rushing yards for the Browns, who fell to 5-3.

Rivers, Hines tame Lions

The Colts shook off an early blocked punt and a subsequent touchdown to turn the screws on the Lions, as Philip Rivers had another strong outing in an 41-21 win.

With three touchdowns against the Lions, Rivers has thrown for three-plus touchdowns in back-to-back weeks for the first time since 2017-18. The 38-year-old linked up with Nyheim Hines for pair of TDs, and the running back made sure to celebrate in style.

A whopping 11 Colts caught passes from Rivers, who tallied 262 passing yards on 23 of 33 attempts.

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.