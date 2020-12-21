National Football League
National Football League

Social Media Reacts To Steelers' Stunning Loss

34 mins ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered their Monday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals as 14-point favorites, in first place of the AFC North and still with plenty of reasons to feel optimistic about their chances as Super Bowl contenders.

After a third straight loss, reality has hit the previously undefeated Steelers hard – and now they are only one game ahead of the Cleveland Browns for first place in the AFC North.

For the fifth consecutive game, Ben Roethlisberger threw at least one interception. Meanwhile, the Steelers continually gave the Bengals a short field, with Cincy scoring three offensive touchdowns on just 230 total yards of offense.

And Pittsburgh, which entered the game ranked 31st in the league in rushing with 89.1 yards per game, continued that trend on Monday night, rushing for fewer than 90 yards as a team for the seventh time in 14 games.

With the team clearly reeling as the playoffs approach, questions now abound. Here is how social media reacted to the Steelers' stunning loss.

