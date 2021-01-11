National Football League
National Football League

Doug Pederson Ousted in Philadelphia

1 hour ago

Doug Pederson's time in Philadelphia has come to an end.

After two rumor-filled weeks about the head coach's future with the Philadelphia Eagles, the two sides parted ways, according to a statement released by the team.

Pederson expressed his gratitude to the fans and franchise in a separate statement, calling his experience with the Eagles "an absolute honor."

Just three years removed from winning the franchise's first Super Bowl, Pederson trudged through the most calamitous season of his five-year tenure in 2020.

The Eagles went 42-37-1 under Pederson, winning the Super Bowl in his second season at the helm and collecting two NFC East titles.

The Super Bowl, a 41-33 triumph over the New England Patriots, was where Pederson made his most indelible mark on the franchise ⁠— most notably conspiring with then-quarterback Nick Foles to run a trick play on fourth-and-goal near the close of the second quarter, dubbed the "Philly Special."

The afterglow of Super Bowl bliss soon wore off, however, and came to a head this season when the Eagles finished the season 4-11-1, their worst season since they went 4-12 at the end of the Andy Reid era in 2012.

Questions dogged Pederson throughout 2020, chief among them his handling of the quarterback situation. Franchise quarterback Carson Wentz regressed significantly this season and was eventually benched in Week 13.

While rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts performed well in his four starts at the position, Pederson never fully committed to naming him the starter, as the season eventually came to a close.

Pederson's last game in Philadelphia will be remembered for the controversial decision to pull Hurts from an apparently winnable game against the Washington Football Team.

Pederson opted to instead give reps to veteran Nate Sudfeld in a game that ultimately decided the NFC East and had playoff implications for Washington and the New York Giants.

That decision prompted a firestorm of its own at the end of Week 17, and this week saw reports of a meeting between Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and Pederson bandied about.

We now know the outcome of those discussions, as the Eagles are set to find a new head coach, as well as identify who their starting quarterback will be heading into 2021.

As for Pederson, it would seem the Super Bowl-winner will not be short of suitors ⁠— with the New York Jets on the top of everyone's minds.

Here's how social media reacted to the news of Pederson's ouster:

This is a developing story.

