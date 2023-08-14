Tennessee Volunteers Peyton Manning returning to Tennessee as communications professor Published Aug. 14, 2023 4:10 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

NFL legend Peyton Manning has a new title: professor.

Manning is returning to his alma mater, the University of Tennessee, as a professor of practice in the university's communications school. While Manning is not set to be the main teacher of any specific class, he will be "a guest expert in classes that cover leadership and communication, public speaking, sports reporting and video production," according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Manning reportedly plans to teach fully in person and without pay. The five-time NFL MVP graduated from Tennessee with a degree in speech communication after a collegiate career that cemented him as the best quarterback in the history of the Volunteers football program. Manning threw for 11,201 yards and 89 touchdowns in his four-year career at Tennessee, both of which are still program records.

"My time as a student in the College of Communication and Information was a foundational experience during which I learned critical skills and messaging techniques that I continue to put to use almost daily," Manning said in a statement from the university. "I look forward to working with the college’s talented faculty, and directly with students, in an effort to ensure they are well-prepared for their future careers."

After his Hall of Fame professional career with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, Manning started his own production company, Omaha Productions, which has produced numerous live and scripted shows including the live "Manningcast" that he co-hosts with his brother, former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning.

Eli had some thoughts on the news of Peyton's new side job on Monday.

Peyton Manning has remained involved with Tennessee's College of Communication and Information since his graduation, establishing multiple endowments over the years. Omaha Productions also recruits interns from the college, and Manning serves on its alumni board.

