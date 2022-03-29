Patriots owner bothered by lack of playoff success

New England Patriots
Life without Tom Brady was never going to be easy, but the New England Patriots have learned just how hard it truly can be.

And for Robert Kraft, the lack of recent success is starting to weigh on the owner who has seen six Super Bowl championships in his tenure with the Patriots.

"I'm a Patriot fan, big time, first. More than anything, it bothers me that we haven't been able to win a playoff game in the last three years," Kraft said Tuesday from the NFL annual meeting.

"After my family, there's nothing more important to me than the New England Patriots and winning football games. That's my passion, so whatever I can do — hopefully in a small way to make that happen — I'm there. I'm not happy that we haven't won a playoff game in three years. I think about that a lot."

In Brady's final season with the Patriots in 2019, the team was eliminated in the wild-card round by the Tennessee Titans, causing the trickle-down effect of the storied quarterback's departure.

In 2020, the Patriots were hit hard not only by Brady's departure but by having more players than any other team in the league opt out of playing during the pandemic. That led to a 7-9 record and New England missing the playoffs for the first time in 11 seasons.

The following season signaled somewhat of a return to form, with the team bouncing back to win 10 games and make the playoffs, but the Patriots were then blasted 47-17 by the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round.

With Bill Belichick at the helm, and Mac Jones showing promise as a rookie quarterback, there is reason to believe the Patriots could start to build towards a new era of success.

But as they are learning the hard way of late, nothing comes easy.

Even if they made it look easy for nearly 20 years.

