New England Patriots Patriots hire former DC Matt Patricia as offensive assistant

In a somewhat surprising move, Bill Belichick has named ex-Lions coach and longtime defensive coordinator Matt Patricia a "senior offensive advisor" in New England for 2022.

Patricia is part of a piecemeal approach to offset the departure of key offensive coaching assets from New England's staff. The Patriots lost the league's longest-tenured offensive coordinator in Josh McDaniels — who had served in Foxborough since 2012 — to the Raiders this offseason, along with wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi, offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo and offensive assistant Bo Hardegree.

Former New York Giants head coach Joe Judge — also an offensive assistant — and Patricia will complete New England's new-look offensive staff, as the Patriots look unlikely to hire a direct replacement for McDaniels.

"I’m not big on titles," Belichick said. "I think a good coach is a good coach. Matt is a great coach. Joe is a great coach. They'll help us no matter what position they coach."

Patricia began his NFL coaching career in New England in 2004 and has primarily worked with the defense across the last 18 seasons.

The former center coached the safeties in 2011 before a long-awaited promotion installed Patricia as New England's defensive coordinator from 2012 to 2017. Patricia transformed the Patriots defense. It ranked 25th in yards allowed per game in 2012, but finished inside the top-13 in the same metric three of his last four seasons on the job.

And despite the Lions' futility under Patricia's management, their offensive statistics were surprisingly passable. Detroit finished toward the middle of the league in points and yards per game in 2019 and 2020, and quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 4,084 yards and 26 touchdowns during Patricia's final season.

Befitting of Patricia's diverse background, Belichick stated that Patricia will serve a broad role within the New England staff.

"Broad role, very broad," Belichick said. "He does a lot of things, helps me a lot of ways. He has a lot of experience, he’s done things when he was here and of course he had experience in Detroit. He’s been a big help to me and the organization."

