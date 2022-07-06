National Football League Kyler Murray leads NFL reactions to Baker Mayfield trade 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Baker Mayfield 's tumultuous tenure with Cleveland officially ended Wednesday when the Browns traded the 27-year-old quarterback to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2024 conditional draft pick.

"We want to thank Baker for all his contributions to the Cleveland Browns. From the moment he was drafted, he gave his all for this organization and this city," Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement, in part.

Mayfield, who led the Browns to their first playoff victory in 26 years during the 2020-21 season while playing through a torn labrum to his non-throwing left shoulder, has completed 61.6% of his passes for 14,125 yards, 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions across four NFL seasons.

Mayfield — the top overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft — is expected to compete for Carolina’s starting job with Sam Darnold , the No. 3 overall selection in 2018.

The trade will make for a riveting start to the 2022-23 season when Cleveland plays at Carolina in Week 1.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray led the charge on Twitter in congratulating Mayfield on his new home. Here's how current and former NFL players and some Browns executives reacted to the blockbuster.

