National Football League
Kyler Murray leads NFL reactions to Baker Mayfield trade Kyler Murray leads NFL reactions to Baker Mayfield trade
National Football League

Kyler Murray leads NFL reactions to Baker Mayfield trade

3 hours ago

Baker Mayfield's tumultuous tenure with Cleveland officially ended Wednesday when the Browns traded the 27-year-old quarterback to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2024 conditional draft pick.

"We want to thank Baker for all his contributions to the Cleveland Browns. From the moment he was drafted, he gave his all for this organization and this city," Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement, in part.

Mayfield, who led the Browns to their first playoff victory in 26 years during the 2020-21 season while playing through a torn labrum to his non-throwing left shoulder, has completed 61.6% of his passes for 14,125 yards, 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions across four NFL seasons.

Mayfield — the top overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft — is expected to compete for Carolina’s starting job with Sam Darnold, the No. 3 overall selection in 2018.

The trade will make for a riveting start to the 2022-23 season when Cleveland plays at Carolina in Week 1.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray led the charge on Twitter in congratulating Mayfield on his new home. Here's how current and former NFL players and some Browns executives reacted to the blockbuster.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
NFL odds: Bet on this surprise team to win their division
National Football League

NFL odds: Bet on this surprise team to win their division

2 hours ago
Saints' Jameis Winston throwing without brace after ACL injury
New Orleans Saints

Saints' Jameis Winston throwing without brace after ACL injury

6 hours ago
Tom Brady 'shocked' Mike Evans with return to Bucs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady 'shocked' Mike Evans with return to Bucs

6 hours ago
Why Baker Mayfield will excel with Carolina Panthers in NFC South
Baker Mayfield

Why Baker Mayfield will excel with Carolina Panthers in NFC South

7 hours ago
Falcons sign former Bears DT Eddie Goldman to 1-year deal
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons sign former Bears DT Eddie Goldman to 1-year deal

7 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes