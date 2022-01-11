National Football League Packers, Bucs, Chiefs vie for top spot in latest Herd Hierarchy 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Green Bay Packers have made a believer out of Colin Cowherd — for now.

In his latest edition of the "Herd Hierarchy," Cowherd lays out his top 10 NFL teams heading into the playoffs, with only a few subtle changes up top.

And while he's still leaning into the Packers as the favorite, he has his concerns.

Let's see how Colin lines things up heading into Super Wild Card Weekend.

(Note: All odds information current as of Tuesday via FOX Bet)

Overall record: 10-7 | Last week: New England Patriots lost 33-24 vs. Miami Dolphins

Colin's thoughts: "Their defense and their coaching keeps you in every game. But listen, Mac Jones over his last five starts is 2-3, he's completing about 60% of his throws, nothing downfield, with a 79 passer rating. You have seen the ceilings. Now I think he can get better, but this is who he is, and they don't draft wide receiving talent particularly well. They need teams to make mistakes. In the games in which they have multiple takeaways, they win almost all of them. If they don't, they don't have the dynamic offense to overcome it."

Up next: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (8:15 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Championship odds: +1800

Overall record: 10-7 | Last week: Cincinnati Bengals lost 21-16 vs. Cleveland Browns

Colin's thoughts: "I think it's one of the weaker, if not the weakest, roster in the NFL playoffs. Doesn't mean they can't win a home game against the Raiders. Again, they are 10-2 when they don't give the ball away. The truth is though, they give the ball away a lot because this is a big-play offense, and they throw the ball down the field. They have 21 big-play touchdowns this year. Nobody else in the league has more than 17."

Up next: Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC)

Championship odds: +1700

Overall record: 12-5 | Last week: Dallas Cowboys won 51-26 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Colin's thoughts: "Listen, they dominate their division, and then they're 6-5 against everybody else. They lead the NFL in picks and takeaways, they've got playmakers on both sides, and you've got a fighter's chance to win any game if you've got corners who can score touchdowns and Micah Parsons. So they've drafted well, they've got playmakers. But I do think quarterback play and coaching matters a lot in situational playoff football, and I think they're closer to B, B-plus there."

Up next: San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys (4:30 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Championship odds: +1200

Overall record: 12-5 | Last week: Los Angeles Rams lost 27-24 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Colin's thoughts: "It's a very good football team that makes too many mistakes sometimes early in the game with Matthew Stafford . But Cam Akers returning is a big deal, and again, like Dallas, has playmakers. Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Matt Stafford, now Cam Akers. So, I think they've got a better coach than Dallas and a better quarterback than Dallas. That's why I put them one spot ahead."

Up next: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Championship odds: +1000

Overall record: 10-7 | Last week: San Francisco 49ers won 27-24 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Colin's thoughts: "How do I not put the Niners ahead of [the Rams]? They've won their last six straight. Jimmy G is 6-0 against the Rams. In their last four games, three times they've rushed for 150-plus yards. What's that mean? The Niners have not lost a game this year when Jimmy Garoppolo doesn't throw a pick. And Jimmy doesn't throw a pick when you can throw him 32 times a game on play-action, and the running game is rolling. And right now, they are healthy, and it's rolling. This is a team I would want no part of."

Up next: San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys (4:30 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Championship odds: +2500

Overall record: 11-6 | Last week: Buffalo Bills won 27-10 vs. New York Jets

Colin's thoughts: "No. 1 scoring defense. It's an aggressive team on offense, it's an aggressive team on defense. I've compared them to Mike Tyson — didn't have the best jab, didn't always protect himself, but you better be prepared. Because they are aggressive on both sides of the ball. I love Josh Allen . Yep, he makes too many mistakes. He has 15 picks… They're hard to predict. There is so much they do off-script offensively, so much is just Josh Allen making stuff go. That's why they can beat anybody and lose to anybody."

Up next: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (8:15 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Championship odds: +750

Overall record: 12-5 | Last week: Tennessee Titans won 28-25 vs. Houston Texans

Colin's thoughts: "They're 6-2 against playoff teams and 6-3 without Derrick Henry . Since Derrick Henry has been gone, Ryan Tannehill struggled initially, but he's got his feet under him in his last three games. In his last three games: 73% completion percentage, seven touchdowns and no picks. He's not a quarterback that's going to carry you, but at least now, the ship is steady. When Derrick Henry comes back, this team is built to beat every team in the league. Not saying they will, but they will own the clock, play tough defense, they get a pass rush bringing only four, they can disrupt your offense. Love the Titans."

Up next: BYE

Championship odds: +850

Overall record: 12-5 | Last week: Kansas City Chiefs won 28-24 vs. Denver Broncos

Colin's thoughts: "They've won nine of 10 and they have the best third-down offense in the league. I still think their offense feels a little uneven, but their scoring defense since Week 6 is outstanding. Only gives up 17 a game. They should be favorites or co-favorites. They've got playmakers, they have a great coach, they have a great quarterback. And even though I feel their offense is uneven, it's so capable of dropping 21 points in three drives that I think you have to put them in the top three of this league."

Up next: Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Championship odds: +425

Overall record: 13-4 | Last week: Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 41-17 vs. Carolina Panthers

Colin's thoughts: "I think they have a more consistent pass rush — it's also impossible to run on them — so you're forced to pass. And Tom Brady is having another remarkable year. They lead the NFL in sack differential, meaning Tom is usually comfortable, and your quarterback is usually uncomfortable. That is a big deal to me. If you can go into an NFL game and win the turnover battle and have the more comfortable quarterback, you win almost every Sunday."

Up next: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Championship odds: +750

Overall record: 13-4 | Last week: Green Bay Packers lost 37-30 vs. Detroit Lions

Colin's thoughts: "They're 8-0 at home, they get a bye, home-field advantage. I look at this team and say, ‘What is their hole?’ A little concerned with their yards per play run defense. You can run the football on them. They have had trouble putting average teams away. I like them a lot, there's not a lot to not like. But I do think sometimes they don't quite have the knockout punch that I think Tampa does, a Buffalo does, the Rams do, Kansas City does. They're just good."

Up next: BYE

Championship odds: +375

