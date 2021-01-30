National Football League Out in L.A.? 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Les Snead said it best.

Snead is the general manager of the Los Angeles Rams, and Jared Goff has served as the starting quarterback for Snead's franchise since the midway point of the 2016 season, after being selected with the first overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

But their relationship looks to be coming to an abrupt and unceremonious end.

Despite losing all seven starts during his rookie season, Goff appeared to be all the Rams wanted and more over the course of the next two seasons.

In 2017, he led L.A. to an 11-4 record in 15 starts and was named to the Pro Bowl, after throwing for 3,804 yards, 28 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

The Rams also made their first playoff appearance since 2004.

The next season, Goff was even better.

He started all 16 games in 2018, leading the Rams to a 13-3 record and a second consecutive playoff berth, which equaled a second consecutive Pro Bowl selection for Goff, who threw for 4,688 yards, 32 touchdowns and 12 picks during the regular season.

Most impressively, the Rams made the Super Bowl in just Goff's third season. And despite falling short against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, L.A. presumably had its quarterback of the future.

During the following offseason, the Rams signed Goff to a four-year, $134 million extension, with a then-NFL record $110 million guaranteed.

But since then, Goff has digressed.

In 2019, he put up 4,628 yards through the air, but only threw 22 touchdowns, combined with a career-high 16 interceptions.

The Rams went 9-7 and missed the playoffs for the first time since Goff's sophomore campaign.

This past year, Goff was up and down once again. He finished the regular season with 3,952 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

And although the Rams made the playoffs and won a Wild Card game at Seattle, a broken right thumb suffered by Goff in Week 16 opened the door for backup John Wolford to see the field, and reports began to surface this week that heading into next season, Wolford and Goff would be in an open competition for the starting job.

Now, however, reports are that neither Goff nor Wolford could be the starter come next season and that the Rams have begun to shop Goff.

Who could that new quarterback be?

One name in the mix is soon-to-be ex-Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford.

Indeed, there is the question about Goff's contract, which will pay him a guaranteed $43 million over the next two seasons.

How could the Rams pull it off?

In Snead's estimation, a la Aaron Rodgers, the answer is "a beautiful mystery."

This week, Colin Cowherd dove in on what he thought Snead's comments meant for Goff's future and what could be happening behind the scenes in L.A.

"Goff is quiet, meek, non-controversial, teammates like him – why would they do this? Here's my guess: The contract's really hurting the Rams. It's not killing them, but it's hurting them. And they called Goff's agent and said, 'We did you a solid. We paid you early. Let's redo the contract.'

"And the agent said two words: pound sand. And now they're trapped."

Whether Colin's theory is true or not is yet to be determined. But one thing is for sure, and that's that Goff is on shaky ground in the City of Angels and the Rams are on the hook for a handsome salary.

How they could possibly move him?

That mystery might not be so beautiful for Snead.

