Our 60-Minute Drill For NFL Bettors

3 mins ago

Will the Chiefs, who are touchdown favorites, be able to get their offense going against the stingy Dolphins defense in an AFC showdown in Miami?

Can Derek Carr and the Raiders stay in the AFC wild-card race when they host the Colts, who are favored by a field goal?

And in a clash of division leaders on Sunday Night Football, will the Steelers (+2.5) be able to avoid dropping their second straight game after a 10-0 start when they visit Buffalo?

Our NFL betting experts are here to provide those answers and more – and tackle all your Week 14 gambling questions in Talk The Line: Q&A Edition, starting Sunday at noon ET (with all lines via FOX Bet).

Enter the NFL Challenge contest on the FOX Bet Super 6 app for free and you can win this week's $100,000 jackpot! Download now at foxsuper6.com.

Join former NFL offensive lineman and FOX Sports gambling contributor Geoff Schwartz, FOX Sports gambling expert Jason McIntyre and additional guests as they fly through every game in rapid-fire fashion.

Each week, our experts attempt to answer 60 questions in the final 60 minutes before kickoff, as they track late line movements and try to help you find winners, touching on everything from the weather to player props, the last-minute injury news and even futures.

You can get your questions in for this week's show by submitting them on Twitter using the hashtag #TalktheLine or by sending them along on Facebook. You'll also want to get regular updates on the show by joining our Facebook group.

And don't forget you can join Geoff and Jason each Monday and Thursday for Talk the Line with @FOXBet.

How To Win $100,000 In NFL Week 14

Jason McIntyre is back with his latest gambling insights, this time in regards to the Week 14 NFL slate.
12 hours ago
Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5: Week 14

Fading the Chiefs? Siding with Baker? Colin Cowherd breaks down a wild Week 14 with his five best picks against the spread.
1 day ago
The Key To Betting Against Baker Mayfield

In his Week 14 picks, Jason McIntyre outlines the one thing to look for when wagering on the Browns, plus much more.
1 day ago
Questions Abound In New England

After an ugly loss to the Rams, the Patriots are again faced with questions surrounding Cam Newton and their roster.
1 day ago
Rams Run Through Belichick, Patriots

New England's latest loss has all but squashed its playoff hopes, while the Rams moved closer to an NFC West title.
2 days ago
