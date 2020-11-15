National Football League Our 60-Minute Drill For NFL Bettors 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Will Aaron Rodgers and the Packers cover the week's biggest spread (-14) against rookie QB Jake Luton and the Jaguars? Should Bill Belichick's Pats really be a touchdown underdog at home against the Ravens? And can Russell Wilson and the banged-up Seahawks bounce back as road dogs against the rival Rams?

Our NFL betting experts are here to provide those answers and tackle all your Week 10 gambling questions in Talk The Line: Q&A Edition.

Join former NFL offensive lineman and FOX Sports gambling contributor Geoff Schwartz, FOX Sports gambling expert Jason McIntyre and additional guests as they fly through every game in rapid-fire fashion.

Our experts attempt to answer 60 questions in the final 60 minutes before kickoff, as they track late line movements and try to help you find winners, touching on everything from the weather to player props to the last-minute injury news.

And for Week 10, both Geoff and Jason think the biggest value comes in primetime.

Meanwhile, although the Chiefs are on a bye this week, Geoff still thinks there might be value to be had on Kansas City in their quest to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

