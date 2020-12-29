National Football League On The Outside Looking In 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

That Tom-Brady-to-Tampa-Bay thing appears to be working out.

It was a historic day for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, as they clinched their first playoff berth in 13 years via a 47-7 rout over the Detroit Lions.

Tampa Bay coasted to victory on Tom Brady's arm, as he set a single-season franchise touchdown record (36), ending the league's second-longest postseason drought.

It was the Buccaneers' third straight win, as well as Brady's third straight outing without a turnover through the air, after throwing seven picks between Weeks 9-12, a span in which the Bucs went 1-3.

But even with its recent success, on Monday, Colin Cowherd said that he still isn't convinced Tampa Bay has what it takes to win on the biggest stage.

The road to the Super Bowl won't be a smooth one for Tampa Bay.

The Bucs can't win the NFC South and are locked into a wild card spot, meaning they will start the playoffs on the road and potentially only return home for the Super Bowl, which will be held in Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay's home field.

Saturday’s drubbing of Detroit was the Bucs’ fifth straight road win, and the squad owns a 6-2 record when traveling this season.

However, in addition to Detroit, those six roads wins are over Denver, Las Vegas, the New York Giants, Carolina and Atlanta, only one of which has a chance to make the playoffs (the Giants).

For that reason, Nick Wright agrees with Cowherd, calling the Bucs pretenders rather than contenders.

"Tampa Bay is about to win four straight to end the year and trick a lot of people. The problem with the playoffs is this: by definition you have to play playoff teams. People are making too big of a deal of it if they think they are contenders."

It can't be ignored that Tampa Bay has 1-5 record this season against playoff teams, even though its lone win came in Week 6 against Green Bay, the current NFC top seed.

Meanwhile, the teams currently in Colin's bubble all own at least two wins over current postseason squads: the Chiefs (5-0), Bills (4-2), Seahawks (3-2), Packers (3-2) and Saints (3-2).

In addition, Brady's numbers take a signifcant hit against playoff challengers. His completion percentage drops from 69.5 to 60.6, and his passer rating falls from 117.8 all the way to 76.5.

Brady's touchdown to interception ratio is 10-9 against postseason qualifiers, but 26-2 among non-playoff contenders.

Still, Brandon Marshall believes Brady's hot streak in recent weeks – coupled with his postseason experience and the stout Tampa Bay defense – should equal a deep playoff run for the Bucs.

"I absolutely believe that the Tampa Bay Bucs can play with anybody. This team is the real deal."

Tampa Bay's defense is tough against the run, allowing the fewest rushing yards per game in the league (77.5), while ranking No. 6 in the league total yards allowed per game (323.3).

The Bucs also have 23 takeaways, ranking fourth in the NFL. That's the highest mark among current playoff teams.

However, Tampa Bay is allowing 245.8 passing yards per game (22nd), only in front of the Titans (271.9) and Seahawks (287.9) among current playoff squads – even though Seattle has significantly improved in the last six weeks, not allowing a 300-yard passing game since giving up five in the first six weeks of the season.

The last stop in the regular season for Tampa Bay is a matchup with the Falcons (4-11), a non-playoff team the Bucs handled just two weeks ago.

FOX Bet gives Brady and Co. the fifth-best odds to win the Super Bowl, tied with Seattle at +1100.

