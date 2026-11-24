The absence of an impact rookie quarterback in the first 11 weeks of the season has made for a wide-open chase for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. But Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman might now have the inside track.

Coleman, a fourth-round pick from Washington, missed four games early in the year with an ankle injury. His role has increased significantly in recent weeks, though, peaking with his performance against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. He rushed for 111 yards on 4.6 yards per carry and three touchdowns as part of a 38-24 win.

Coleman now leads all rookies in scrimmage touchdowns this season with six. He's also second in scrimmage yards among rookies over his last three games (321), only trailing another rookie running back for an AFC West contender: Emmet Johnson of the Kansas City Chiefs (348).

Denver is 8-2 and battling for the AFC's top seed, giving Coleman a big platform for any success he has moving forward. And his usage has grown in each week since he returned from injury, going from 11 touches to 15 to 21 to 28 over the last four games. His rise is at the expense of veteran J.K. Dobbins, who will be sidelined for Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to conduct detrimental to the team. And the split will get more complicated when second-year back R.J. Harvey returns from his knee injury, potentially next week.

However, if Coleman continues to get a good number of touches, he'll be in a good spot to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. Sometimes, all it takes is a late surge to win the award. A year ago, Carolina Panthers receiver Tetairoa McMillan had only two touchdowns in his first 10 games, but then had five down the stretch to win the award.

If it isn't Coleman, here are four others who could win Offensive Player of the Year:

Coleman's win Sunday came against Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick who watched from the sidelines for nine games with Kirk Cousins starting instead. Cousins' trade to the Vikings opens a window for Mendoza, who took a nice step in his second NFL start, throwing for 267 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Can Mendoza show enough in a half-season to win? Leading Las Vegas to victories might be the most compelling thing he can do, and the Raiders still have winnable games against the Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals in their remaining six games. If he's just piling up stats in losses, the votes might go to rookies making an impact on winning teams.

The fifth-round pick from Nebraska has shined in two games starting with Kenneth Walker injured. He's rushed for over 100 yards in both games with a combined three touchdowns. He leads all rookies with 662 yards of total offense, and the longer Walker is sidelined, the more chances Johnson has to add to his case.

And if Johnson can help the Chiefs beat the Bills on Thanksgiving, that's a high-exposure game that could elevate him to front-runner as well.

WRs Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion Cleveland Browns

You can argue the Browns' star rookie receivers are splitting the vote, as they're both central to Cleveland's surprising 6-4 record. Denzel Boston has 523 receiving yards and Concepcion has 458, ranking first and third among all rookies, respectively. But they only have five touchdowns between them. Only one team in the Super Bowl era has had two rookies top 700 receiving yards: the 2006 Saints, with Reggie Bush and Marques Colston. But Cleveland is on pace to do that. If one of the two could emerge with a McMillan-like finish with a flurry of touchdowns, it's possible they could be a factor.

If Carolina can hold on and repeat as NFC South champs, you can look back and credit the game rookie corner Will Lee III had in Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Lee had a hand in three turnovers, and the first was the biggest. With the Ravens leading 12-7, Lee saw running back Justice Hill rumble for what looked to be a 37-yard touchdown, but at the last second, Lee reached in and poked the ball loose, with the fumble going out the back of the end zone for a touchback.

"It was really just being instinctive, knowing with running backs, if they stiff-arm me, that other hand with the ball is unprotected," Lee, a fourth-round pick from Texas A&M, told me. "I was trying to make a play in a moment where we needed one, seeing if we could get a turn in directions for the team, so I took my shot."

Lee did it again in the fourth quarter, forcing a fumble from Derrick Henry that was recovered by linebacker Tyrel Dodson. In the final minute, as the Ravens were driving for a potential game-winning field goal, Lee tipped a pass that was picked off by Dodson to seal the win.

"It was huge," he said. "Going up two wins in the division is real big for us, and now we have to keep going."

Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who beat the Panthers 43-13 in Charlotte a month ago, is a pivotal game for the NFC South. The Panthers have a 53% chance to make the playoffs right now by The Athletic's playoff projections, and that number jumps to 80% with a win against the Bucs.

But if it loses, Carolina drops to 37% and Tampa Bay jumps up to 46%, even though the Panthers would have a better record because the Bucs would have the tiebreaker. The Panthers also have games remaining against the Minnesota Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks.

Carolina's defense was bad enough that coordinator Ejiro Evero was fired in late October, and Lee said the goal Monday is to show that the Panthers' defense is not the same unit that struggled against the Bucs in the first meeting.

"We owe it to ourselves to go out there and put up a better show than what we did at home," Lee said. "Everybody saw what happened. That's not who we are. We don't want to put that on tape. That's not the type of team we believe we are."

Dolphins' Historic Rookie Trio

The Dolphins are 1-9 and have the worst scoring offense in the NFL, but if there's hope for Jeff Hafley in Miami, it's in a young defense that has three rookies — linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, corner Chris Johnson and safety Michael Taaffe — contributing at unprecedented levels.

Rodriguez leads all rookies with 93 total tackles, and Taaffe and Johnson have 56 and 55 already, putting them on pace to be the first defense in NFL history with three rookies getting at least 75 tackles. What's more, there are only eight rookies across the league with more than one interception, and Miami has three of them, and doing so with seven games still left to play. They're the first team since 1999 to have three rookies with multiple interceptions on the same team.

Those three rookies are the Dolphins' top three players in defensive snaps, taking their lumps this year with the hopes that Hafley can have a defense he can win with down the road. Johnson and Rodriguez were picked in the first two rounds, and the Dolphins aren't surprised by the production from Taaffe, a fifth-round pick from Texas.

"His ability to process information and understand football was pretty remarkable," defensive coordinator Sean Duggan said last week. "The guy who definitely loves the process, loves football, loves everything that goes into it, right? The preparation it takes to go out there Sunday and cut it loose and play fast. He's a guy that is just confident and he puts in the work in order to be confident, so it doesn't shock me."