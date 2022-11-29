National Football League
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Jaguars-Lions, pick
The Jacksonville Jaguars travel to Michigan in Week 13 of the NFL season to square off against the Detroit Lions.  

The Jaguars defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 28-27, in their Week 12 matchup, while the Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, on Thanksgiving Day.   

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Jaguars-Lions game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Jaguars at Lions (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Jaguars -1.5 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Lions cover)
Moneyline: Jaguars -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Lions +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

Nobody wanted to bet on Jacksonville last week.

Yet here we are just days after Doug Pederson’s ballsy decision to go for two against Baltimore, and the betting public is seeing roses. Multiple American sportsbooks are reporting over 80% of bets on the Jaguars, and that action has flipped them from +1 to -1 almost everywhere.

Meanwhile, Detroit is finally playing good football. The Lions have covered four straight games, and they’re now 6-3 ATS when catching points. They’ve thrived in the underdog role all year long, and with their offense continuing to get healthy at the skill positions, I’m betting on the home team.

Restore the roar.

PICK: Lions (+1.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 1.5 points (or win outright)

