National Football League
NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Saints-Steelers, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Saints-Steelers, pick

1 hour ago

The New Orleans Saints head to Pennsylvania to match up with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10. 

The Saints are fresh off a 27-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football, while the Steelers are rested after a bye week. 

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Saints and Steelers — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet):

RELATED: Super Bowl odds for every team

Saints at Steelers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Saints -1.5 (Saints favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)
Moneyline: Saints -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Steelers +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New Orleans Saints
NO
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

Mike Tomlin is a home underdog? Sign me up. 

After week five of any season, Tomlin is 14-2-1 against the spread as a home dog. Now they are off a bye, getting healthy and play a Saints team that has no business being a favorite over anyone. 

Alvin Kamara being healthy is a boon to the Saints offense, currently ranked 18th in DVOA. Outside of him though, the cupboard is bare. Quarterback Andy Dalton has just been average, and Michael Thomas is out for the remainder of the season.

Also, it's worth noting that since 2018 Andy Dalton has been a favorite just five times on the road. The opposing quarterbacks were Jared Goff, Daniel Jones, Brandon Allen, Kyle Allen and Ryan Fitzpatrick. Dalton only covered in one of those games. 

The Steelers defense is what keeps them in ball games and with a healthy roster after the bye, I have to think the Steelers defense plays well. 

 I’ll take Pittsburgh to cover 

PICK: Steelers (+1.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 1.5 points (or win outright)

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
These 4 Bills need to step up for Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense
National Football League

These 4 Bills need to step up for Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense

39 mins ago
NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Colts-Raiders, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Colts-Raiders, pick

41 mins ago
NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Cardinals-Rams, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Cardinals-Rams, pick

44 mins ago
What Justin Fields' breakout means for Chicago Bears going forward
Chicago Bears

What Justin Fields' breakout means for Chicago Bears going forward

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Texans-Giants, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Texans-Giants, pick

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball Polls2022 World Series Image 2022 World SeriesNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes