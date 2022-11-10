National Football League NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Saints-Steelers, pick 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New Orleans Saints head to Pennsylvania to match up with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10.

The Saints are fresh off a 27-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football, while the Steelers are rested after a bye week.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Saints and Steelers — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet ):

Saints at Steelers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Saints -1.5 (Saints favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Saints -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Steelers +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

Mike Tomlin is a home underdog? Sign me up.

After week five of any season, Tomlin is 14-2-1 against the spread as a home dog. Now they are off a bye, getting healthy and play a Saints team that has no business being a favorite over anyone.

Alvin Kamara being healthy is a boon to the Saints offense, currently ranked 18th in DVOA. Outside of him though, the cupboard is bare. Quarterback Andy Dalton has just been average, and Michael Thomas is out for the remainder of the season.

Also, it's worth noting that since 2018 Andy Dalton has been a favorite just five times on the road. The opposing quarterbacks were Jared Goff, Daniel Jones, Brandon Allen, Kyle Allen and Ryan Fitzpatrick. Dalton only covered in one of those games.

The Steelers defense is what keeps them in ball games and with a healthy roster after the bye, I have to think the Steelers defense plays well.

I’ll take Pittsburgh to cover

PICK: Steelers (+1.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 1.5 points (or win outright)

