National Football League NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Falcons-Panthers, pick 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Atlanta Falcons square off against the Carolina Panthers in a Week 10 NFC South matchup.

The Falcons are coming off a 20-17 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers , while the Panthers were defeated 42-21 by the Cincinnati Bengals .

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Thursday night's matchup between the Falcons and Panthers — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet ):

RELATED: Week 10 lines, odds

Falcons at Panthers (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Falcons -3 (Falcons favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Falcons -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Panthers +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

It’s the second meeting in three weeks for Atlanta and Carolina.

The two NFC South rivals played to a roller coaster 37-34 final at the end of October, where both teams averaged over six yards per play. There were almost 900 yards of total offense and, to be frank, there’s nothing that points to either defense having improved much in that time.

Atlanta quarterback Marcus Mariota continues to play with pace and heightened efficiency, while Carolina has opened things up with P.J. Walker. It’s not the largest sample size, but the Panthers scored 55 points in the last two weeks, thanks to taking more deep shots down the field.

I’m going "Over" a number that’s too low.

PICK: Over 42.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more