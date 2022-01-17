National Football League NFL odds: NFC conference futures odds for every remaining team 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

We're down to the final four teams in the NFC in the march toward Super Bowl LVI!

Let's take a look at the odds for those four teams to win the NFC championship, with all NFL odds via FOX Bet.

ODDS TO WIN NFC CHAMPIONSHIP*

Green Bay Packers

Odds at beginning of season: -162 (bet $10 to win $16.17 total)

Current odds: +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Odds at beginning of season: -213 (bet $10 to win $14.69 total)

Current odds: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Los Angeles Rams

Odds at beginning of season: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Current odds: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

San Francisco 49ers

Odds at beginning of season: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Current odds: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

ELIMINATED TEAMS

Dallas Cowboys

Odds at beginning of season: +150 (bet $10 to win $25)

Philadelphia Eagles

Odds at beginning of season: +500 (bet $10 to win $60)

Arizona Cardinals

Odds at beginning of season: +550 (bet $10 to win $65)

*Odds as of 1/17/2022

Based on odds at the start of the regular season, the Packers and Buccaneers are exactly where they're supposed to be – two wins away from reaching the Super Bowl.

The defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers started the regular season as favorites (-213) to reach the Super Bowl. Tampa Bay's odds went to -800 after starting the season 6-1 but consecutive losses in weeks 8 and 10 (with a bye in week 9) dropped Tom Brady's team to -400.

A four-game win streak, capped with a 33-27 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills in week 14, then moved the Buccaneers to -50000, but serious questions were raised when Tampa Bay got upset on national TV by the New Orleans Saints 9-0 on Dec. 15.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers stumbled out of the gate, losing the season opener to the Saints 38-3. A seven-game winning streak followed moving Green Bay's odds to -2500. But two losses in a span of three weeks – to the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings – lengthened Green Bay's odds to -900.

The Packers responded by winning five in a row to clinch the NFC's top seed before losing the season finale to the Detroit Lions 37-30.

The Rams began the season with a new quarterback Matthew Stafford and +175 odds (best among the four teams in the division) to win the NFC. Los Angeles started off 7-1, moving its odds to +100, but a three-game losing streak moved the Rams to +750.

The 49ers are the surprise team among the NFC's final four. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and San Francisco were coming off a 6-10 season as the 49ers finished last in the NFC West Division. The Niners then traded up in the draft to select quarterback Trey Lance with the third pick and Garoppolo played through calf and right thumb injuries this season.

The 49ers' odds fell to -8500 after a 3-5 start but winning seven of their final nine regular-season games landed San Francisco in the playoffs.

