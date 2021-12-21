National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Ravens-Bengals, point spread, more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

All eyes will be on quarterback Lamar Jackson's right ankle as the Baltimore Ravens face the Cincinnati Bengals in a battle of 8-6 teams, with the outcome of Sunday's game likely playing a role in who wins the AFC North Division.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Ravens and Bengals — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Bengals -2.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Ravens cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Ravens +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Ravens are 4-1 against the spread (ATS) in their past five games. The Bengals are 1-5 ATS in their past six home games.

The Bengals are 11-5 straight up (SU) in their past 16 home games against the Ravens. Both teams are 7-7 on the over/under this season.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh is 17-8 ATS and 8-17 SU as a road underdog since 2015. The Bengals are 7-6 ATS and 6-7 SU vs. the Ravens since 2015, with the under hitting in seven of those games.

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd

"I like Cincinnati. I tend to look at the Bengals a little bit like I look at the Chargers. Both teams have young quarterbacks, and once you start watching them play, you see they've make some big leaps. I think over the last four to five weeks, Justin Herbert has really gone to the next level. I see Joe Burrow similarly, as he is really making leaps. One of the things I like about Burrow is that he has a short memory."

PICK: Bengals (-2.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 2.5 points

Other Things To Know

Jackson, the NFL MVP in 2019, has a bone bruise in his right ankle and his status is unknown for Sunday's game. Jackson did not play last week in the 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers, the first game he's missed in his NFL career due to injury (he’s previously missed games due to illness).

Tyler Huntley started in Jackson's place and was 28-for-40 passing (70 percent) for 215 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Huntley added a team-high 73 rushing yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns.

Jackson is 246-for-382 passing (64.4 percent) for 2,882 yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Jackson has run for a team-high 767 yards on 133 carries (5.8 average) with two touchdowns but has lost two fumbles.

Over the first 12 weeks of the season, Baltimore was 6-1 in games decided by six points or fewer, but the Ravens have lost three in a row by a combined four points.

The Bengals snapped a two-game skid by beating the Denver Broncos 15-10 on Sunday. Cincinnati has had three, two-game win streaks and a pair of two-game losing streaks this season.

Cincinnati won the first meeting between the teams this season when Joe Burrow threw for 416 yards in the 41-17 decision Oct. 24 which snapped Baltimore's five-game win streak against the Bengals.

Burrow, the No. 1 pick in 2020, is 299-for-435 passing (68.7 percent) for 3,640 yards, 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Cincinnati's balanced attack features running back Joe Mixon (262 carries, 1,094 yards, 12 touchdowns) and rookie receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1,038 yards on 61 catches with 10 touchdowns).

The Ravens lead the all-time series 27-24.

