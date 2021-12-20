National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Raiders-Browns, point spread, more 11 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The game between the 6-7 Las Vegas Raiders and 7-6 Cleveland Browns was pushed back two days to Monday due to COVID-19.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Monday's matchup between the Raiders and Browns — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Las Vegas Raiders @ Cleveland Browns (5 p.m. ET Monday)

Point spread: Raiders -3 (Raiders favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Raiders -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Browns +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Raiders are 5-8 against the spread (ATS) this season (4-4 as underdog, 1-4 as favorite). The Browns are 5-8 ATS this season (3-5 as favorite, 2-3 as underdog).

The Raiders have hit the over in the over/under seven times in 13 games this season. The Browns have hit the over in the over/under seven times in 12 games this season.

The Raiders are 5-1 ATS and 6-0 overall this season when scoring more than 22 points. The Browns are 2-2 ATS and 2-2 overall in games when Cleveland scores more than 27 points.

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd

"I would take Cleveland. Better roster, better running game.

"Nick Mullens is not Baker Mayfield, but for a game he's fine. I also get Cleveland's four best defensive players. So, I get the key players. For a game, I think Mullens is a reasonable facsimile to Case Keenum. I'll take the Browns."

PICK: Browns (+3 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

Other Things To Know

The Browns were hit hard late last week by COVID-19. As of Friday, the Browns had 24 players on the COVID-19 reserve list, as well as coach Kevin Stefanski and two assistant coaches.

Among the key players on the COVID list were Mayfield, top wide receiver Jarvis Landry, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney two starting offensive linemen, two starting safeties and backup QB Case Kennum.

The Browns opened as 6-point favorites but are now the underdog due to their COVID-19 situation.

Mayfield and Kennum reportedly did not test out of COVID protocols Monday morning, which means veteran backup Nick Mullens will start at QB for the Browns.

Mullens has not thrown a pass this season but he is 387-for-600 (64.5 percent) for 4,714 yards, 25 touchdowns and 22 interceptions in 19 games in his career.

Nick Chubb leads Cleveland in rushing with 167 carries for 926 yards (5.5 yards per carry) with six touchdowns.

Chubb, with 1,038 yards from scrimmage, is the first player in Browns franchise history to record 1,000 scrimmage yards in each of his first four seasons.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is 36-33 ATS as a starter when an underdog and 22-15 ATS when a road underdog.

Carr is 74 yards shy of throwing for 4,000 yards for the fourth time in his career. No other Raiders QB has more than one season with 4,000 yards.

Carr is 339-for-496 passing (68.3 percent) for 3,926 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.

Receiver Hunter Renfrow has also made Raiders history this season. Renfrow's 30 catches over his past three games are the most in a three-game span in franchise history.

Renfrow has 100 or more yards receiving in three straight games for the first time in his career. He topped 100 yards once in his first two seasons.

The Raiders lead the all-time series 16-10, winning the previous three games.

The Raiders are 1-5 in their past six games and have a -91 point differential over that span. The Browns have alternated wins and losses over the past seven weeks, going 3-4. Cleveland has scored 17 or fewer points six times in that span.

