NFL odds: How to bet Dolphins-Saints, point spread, more

The Miami Dolphins play at the New Orleans Saints in a Monday Night Football game between 7-7 teams that can keep their playoff hopes alive with a win.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Monday night's matchup between the Dolphins and Saints — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Miami Dolphins @ New Orleans Saints (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Dolphins -3.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)

Moneyline: Dolphins -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Saints +137 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $23.70 total)

Total scoring over/under: 37 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Dolphins are 7-6-1 against the spread (ATS) this season (4-3-1 as underdog, 3-3 as favorite). The Saints are 7-7 ATS this season (2-4 as favorite, 5-3 as underdog).

The Dolphins have hit the under in the over/under (O/U) eight times in 14 games this season. The Saints have hit the under in the O/U nine times in 14 games.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is 10-7-1 ATS as a starter and as a road underdog is 2-1 ATS and 2-1 straight up (SU). When the Saints score more than 22 points, they are 5-2 ATS and 5-2 overall.

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd

'I like the Dolphins tonight because I like what they are doing. They feel like Philadelphia in the NFC. The 'Fins have limitations, but they also have an absolute identity. When you get late into the season and battling injuries, it helps when the players know what you are in that room. And Miami has a real good sense of what they are. As a team the Dolphins run the ball, play defense and a field position game."

PICK: Dolphins (-3.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 3.5 points

Other Things To Know

Rookie fourth-round pick Ian Book will make his debut at quarterback for the Saints.

Book will start after Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian tested positive for COVID-19 and were ruled out against Miami.

The Dolphins are one of the hottest teams in the NFL as Miami is on a six-game winning streak. The streak started after Miami ended a seven-game losing streak.

The Saints have won their past two games after ending a five-game losing streak. The Saints are 6-1 in their past seven Monday night games.

"Miami is the right side in this one," Cowherd said. "The Dolphins will be the first team in NFL history to win seven straight after losing seven straight."

Defense has powered the win streak as Miami has allowed 17 or fewer points in five of the six wins.

In 10 games this season, Tagovailoa is 211-for-302 passing (69.9 percent) for 2,141 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Tagovailoa missed three games this season with fractured ribs and another with a fractured finger on his throwing hand.

The Dolphins should get a boost from the return of rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle from the COVID-19 list. Waddle leads Miami with 86 catches for 849 yards and is tied for the team lead with four touchdown catches.

Myles Gaskin leads the Dolphins with 580 rushing yards on 164 carries (3.5 per carry) with three touchdowns.

Running back Duke Johnson, playing his second game since signing with Miami, ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries in the Dolphins' 31-24 win over the New York Jets.

New Orleans' defense is coming off a 9-0 shutout of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the first time Tom Brady was blanked in a game since 2006.

The Saints feature a three-pronged rushing attack, led by running back Alvin Kamara. In 10 games, Kamara has 184 carries for 668 yards (3.6 per carry) with four touchdowns.

Running back Mark Ingram has 64 carries for 243 yards (3.8 per carry) with one touchdown in six games.

Book has yet to attempt a pass for the Saints.

Starting QB Jameis Winston suffered a season-ending knee injury in the 36-27 win over the Buccaneers on Halloween.

The all-time series is tied 6-6, with the Saints winning the previous three games.

