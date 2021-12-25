National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Browns-Packers, point spread, more 10 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Cleveland Browns (7-7) look to keep their slim playoff hopes alive against the Green Bay Packers (11-3) on Christmas Day.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Saturday's matchup between the Browns and Packers — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Cleveland Browns @ Green Bay Packers 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX/NFLN)

Point spread: Packers -7 (Packers favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Packers -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Browns +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Browns are 6-8 against the spread (ATS) this season (3-3 as underdog, 3-5 as favorite). The Packers are 11-3 ATS this season (7-3 as favorite, 4-0 as underdog).

The Browns are 7-7 on the over/under this season. The Packers have hit the under eight times in 14 games on the over/under this season.

The Browns are 7-1 in their past eight nonconference games (3-1 in 2021). The Packers are 6-1 in their past seven regular-season games played on a Saturday.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre

"The Packers have the MVP (Aaron Rodgers), are tied for the best record ATS (11-2) and they're playing at home (6-0, five wins by double digits). Still, their point differential of +57 is only fifth in the NFC, and they tend to play down to their opponent and let them hang around.

"The Browns could potentially expose this run defense and control the clock with Nick Chubb to keep it close (remember, Kevin Stefanski is 10-1 straight-up following a loss). Still, between issues in the secondary (two starters out) and Myles Garrett (groin) uncertain to play, the Packers' offense should roll. I'll take them in the teaser to just win the game."

PICK: Packers (-7) teased from -7 to pick 'em in a three-team, 7-point teaser at FOX Bet

Other Things To Know

The Browns are hoping for the return of coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Baker Mayfield, who both sat out Monday's 16-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders because of COVID-19 protocols.

But Cleveland received another major blow as Stefanski said Takk McKinley, a key member of the Browns' third-down defense, suffered a season-ending Achilles injury against the Raiders.

Cleveland's Myles Garrett, tied for third in the NFL in sacks (15), is hopeful to play with a groin injury.

Mayfield has struggled through a difficult season, with injuries (torn labrum in left shoulder, fractured humerus bone in left arm, other injuries to right foot, left knee, groin) being a factor.

Mayfield is 216-for-344 passing (62.8 percent) for 2,603 yards, one touchdown and seven interceptions.

The Packers have the best record in the NFC despite giving up 28 points or more in their past four games.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Davante Adams help Green Bay overcome the issues on defense.

Rodgers is 299-for-441 passing (67.8 percent) for 3,487 yards, 30 touchdowns and four interceptions, the best TD-interceptions ratio among starting QBs.

With his next touchdown pass, Rodgers (442 career passing TDs) will pass Brett Favre to become the Packers’ all-time leader in that category.

Adams has 96 catches for 1,248 yards (13.0 yards per catch) and eight touchdowns.

The Packers lead the all-time series 13-7, having won five of the previous six contests.

The Packers beat the Browns 23-12 for the NFL championship in 1966, the last NFL title game before what became known as the Super Bowl.

Click here for the latest NFL odds and everything you need in the sports betting world on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.