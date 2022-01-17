National Football League NFL odds: AFC conference futures odds for every remaining team 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

We're down to the final four teams in the AFC in the march toward Super Bowl LVI!

Let's take a look at the odds for those four teams to win the AFC championship, with all NFL odds via FOX Bet.

ODDS TO WIN AFC CHAMPIONSHIP*

Kansas City Chiefs

Odds at beginning of season: -300 (bet $10 to win $13.33 total)

Current odds: +180 ( bet $10 to win $28 total )



Buffalo Bills

Odds at beginning of season: -154 (bet $10 to win $16.49 total)

Current odds: +215 ( bet $10 to win $31.50 total )



Tennessee Titans

Odds at beginning of season: -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total)

Current odds: +320 ( bet $10 to win $42 total )



Cincinnati Bengals

Odds at beginning of season: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Current odds: +500 ( bet $10 to win $60 total )



ELIMINATED TEAMS

New England Patriots

Odds at beginning of season: +350 (bet $10 to win $45)

Pittsburgh Steelers

Odds at beginning of season: +375 (bet $10 to win $47.50)

Las Vegas Raiders

Odds at beginning of season: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190)

*Odds as of 1 p.m. ET on 1/17/2022

The Chiefs are back on top as the favorites to win the AFC after a September-October slump lengthened their odds from -300 to +225. During that slump, K.C.'s record dropped to 3-4. Since then, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have won 10 of 11.

The Titans started the season at -118 to win the AFC, but a six-game win streak shortened Tennessee's odds to -5000. After quarterback Ryan Tannehill and the Titans lost three out of four games from Nov. 21-Dec. 19, their odds dipped to -1000.

The Bills stumbled out of the gate, losing the season opener to the Steelers b. But Buffalo bounced back. Their odds to win the AFC shortened to -2500 after a four-game winning streak. When quarterback Josh Allen and his squad lost four games in six weeks, the team's odds to win the division lengthened to +280. However, Buffalo bounced back again, winning its final four games of the regular season.

If you consider their odds at the beginning of the season, the Bengals are the surprise team among the final four. Cincinnati's odds to own the AFC started at +2200 after coming off a 4-11-1 season. Cincinnati and quarterback Joe Burrow were fairly consistent all season; the Bengals' longest losing was two games, and their longest winning streak was three.

