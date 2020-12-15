No Cramping Jackson's Style

National Football League
Drama is the most important ingredient for a legendary NFL game. 

In Monday's instant classic, the Baltimore Ravens rallied to defeat the Cleveland Browns 47-42 in a wild AFC North shootout. 

And the ending to this back-and-forth affair was further dramatized by the exit and re-entry of reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, who missed a majority of the fourth quarter battling cramps.

Jackson was replaced by Trace McSorley, but McSorley also went down with a knee injury, with just 2:12 left in the fourth quarter and Baltimore trailing 35-34. 

Cue the MVP. 

Jackson came storming out of the locker room to replace McSorley and promptly threw a 44-yard go-ahead touchdown to Marquise Brown on fourth down, capped off by a successful two-point conversion, giving Baltimore a 42-35 lead. 

Four plays and 75 yards later, Baker Mayfield and the Browns had score the game once again, meaning Jackson would have to make magic at least one more time. 

And that he did, driving the Ravens into field-goal range before Justin Tucker nailed a 55-yard kick to give Baltimore the lead with just two seconds left. 

The Ravens would tack on two more points via a safety in the closing seconds (which gave Baltimore the ultimte backdoor cover), and just like that, Jackson completed one of his career-defining moments. 

His Willis Reed, not-so-Paul-Pierce of a career-defining moment.

We've seen cramps derail some of the world's greatest athletes countless times before, including The King himself.

On Monday, FOX Sports injury analyst Dr. Matt Provencher discussed Jackson's cramping, giving four reasons why he believes the Ravens QB was indeed suffering from aches and pains as opposed to needing a bathroom break, like many on social media suggested. 

And while it wasn't the Super Bowl, Jackson was still lauded for his triumphant return across the Twitter-sphere.

