NFL's Top Plays Of Week 12

It's never a boring Sunday in 2020, as Week 12 of the NFL slate features a Denver practice squad wide receiver stepping in at quarterback and much more.

Here are the top plays from the early window of games from Week 12.

Herbert with the Hail Mary

In a last-ditch effort, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert lofted it up, and Tyron Johnson somehow brought it down in ridiculous coverage.

But it was all for naught, as the Chargers fell to the Bills 27-17.

Vikings get the victory!

After a wild ride in Minnesota, the Vikings completed the comeback with a touchdown snag from Chad Beebe.

Beebe clinched the win with his first career score and redeemed himself from a muffed punt just minutes before.

Field goal winner in Foxborough

New England's Nick Folk drilled a 50-yard game-winning field goal at the gun to topple the Cardinals.

Mr. McCoy fills in for Danny Dimes

Daniel Jones was dropping dimes in Cincinnati to his tight end Evan Engram on the Giants first possession.

But after suffering a hamstring injury, Colt McCoy replaced him at quarterback.

And McCoy did just enough and then some to get the job done, and launch the Giants to the top of the NFC East.

King Henry atop his throne

Henry is an All-Pro for a reason, and the Colts are finding that out the hard way in the first half of their matchup against the Titans.

Henry recorded three rushing touchdowns and 140 rushing yards in the first half against the Colts.

Henry also crossed the 5,000 yard rushing mark for his career in the first half.

He finished with 178 yards on the ground and three touchdowns. Not a bad day at the office.

Early takeaway for Arizona

The Cardinals generated pressure on Cam Newton early and it resulted in a Markus Golden interception.

The route less traveled

Justin Jefferson's incredible rookie season continues against the Panthers, with his latest touchdown catch.

Going all the way

Brandon Wilson returned this kickoff all the way for a touchdown to tie the Bengals and Giants score at 7-7.

Dodging the pressure

Kyler Murray does something once a week that just leaves defenses baffled. This time, it was this fadeaway pass against the Patriots.

Catch him if you can

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson turns this two-year reception into a 41-yard touchdown after turning on the jets.

Sticky fingers

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims just needed one hand to reel in this pass from Sam Darnold.

Baker's baking

After three consecutive games without a touchdown pass, Baker Mayfield has two in the first half against the Jaguars, this one to tight end Austin Hooper.

Scoop and score

Panthers rookie Jeremy Chinn scoops up this forced fumble and returns it for a touchdown against the Vikings.

Catch it in traffic

The Browns had Tyler Eifert completely covered in the endzone, and it still didn't matter with him reeling in the catch for a touchdown.

Living in the backfield

Quinnen Williams found himself in the Dolphins backfield, and that spelled bad news for Miami.

Bully ball in Atlanta

The Falcons defense hasn't allowed the Raiders to breathe, allowing only three points so far, and now turning this Deion Jones interception into six points.

