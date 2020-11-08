National Football League NFL's Top Plays of Week 9 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 9 features another outstanding slate of Sunday games.

Check out all the top plays from the day, heading into the afternoon and evening window!

Cowboys trickery level is elite

Dallas made a huge play on special teams, and almost took it down the line for a touchdown against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.

Garrett Gilbert gets out of it

Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Garrett Gilbert spun around the defender and slid for the first down.

Then Gilbert followed it up with a touchdown toss to Ceedee Lamb.

Pittsburgh's defense steals it

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick did what he does best and intercepted a would-be touchdown pass from Gilbert and the Cowboys.

Inconsistency grounds the Seahawks

Seattle's Russell Wilson tossed two touchdowns, including this absolutely beautiful 55-yard score.

And although Russ, the MVP-front runner, was out there making MVP-caliber plays...

...Wilson also threw two interceptions.

Meanwhile, Josh Allen took a page from Russ' book, and uncorked three touchdowns to earn a 44-34 victory.

Carolina couldn't catch the Chiefs

Carolina's Christian McCaffrey returned from injury, and his presence was felt early.

And often.

Carolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater added to the rushing attack, with big gains and major air-time.

But it was not enough to stop Mahomes, the reigning Super Bowl MVP.

Mahomes' not-so-secret weapon of a tight end, Travis Kelce, also registered his 22nd career 100-yard receiving day.

The Chiefs won, 33-31.

The NFC East is wild, man

Washington's Antonio Gibson fumbled the rock, which bounced about 40 yards, and was recovered by the New York Giants.

It was one of five turnovers for Washington, which proved to be their undoing in a 23-20 loss.

Dalvin cooks in Vikings win

Minnesota defeated Detroit, 34-20, as running back Dalvin Cook had a career day, finishing with 252 total yards and two touchdowns.

If you needed any more proof that Dalvin Cook is a bad man, please see below:

Never doubt the Ravens defense

Baltimore's Marcus Peters made the play, and Chuck Clark assisted with a scoop, a hurdle, and a score.

The Colts responded with a takeaway of their own, but were unable to capitalize and fell to the Ravens, 24-10.

Texans total team effort

The Houston Texans' day started with Brandin Cooks turning on the burners and taking it 57 yards to the house.

It ended with receiver Will Fuller earning a 77-yard score, equalling his sixth-straight game with a receiving touchdown, good for a franchise record.

Houston won, 27-25, despite Jacksonsville's newest quarterback Jake Luton slinging a 73-yard touchdown on just his first career NFL drive.

Luton also pulled off this slick spin move and savage stiff arm, en route to the end zone.

AJ Brown runs routes

Tennessee's AJ Brown was out there breaking ankles and fooling defenders.

Carolina tricks the Chiefs

For the second consecutive week, the Panthers went into their bag of tricks for the fake punt.

Matt Ryan makes defenders miss

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan showed off his athleticism with a sidearm toss for the first down.

Ryan came to play on Sunday, and led his team to a 34-27 win.

A Danny dime to Evan Engram

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones connected with Evan Engram, who went horizontal for the 16-yard score.

Dolphins defense is for real

Miami's defense scored a touchdown for the second straight week, and NFL squads should be afraid of this line.

Murray fires deep

Kyler Murray hit Christian Kirk way downtown for the 56-yard score.

Derek Carr does it all

First Las Vegas quarterback unleashed on third-and-4 for a 53-yard touchdown...

...then he tucked it and took off, getting airbourne for the first down.

Darrell Daniels in double coverage

Arizona's Darrell Daniels somehow made it out of this with a 21-yard touchdown, good for the his first of his career.

Mike Williams is a bad man

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams will take your toe-drag, and challenge it with the backwards catch element.

Keep checking back for more action as it happens!

