NFL's Top Plays Of Week 7

Week 7 offers up another sensational slate of NFL games, highlighted by the high-stakes divisional matchup of the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Tennessee Titans and capped by an NFC barnburner on Sunday night.

Check out the biggest moments from across the league from Week 7.

Todd Gurley tries not to score ... and fails

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley was a little too late in thinking he should let the clock run out before getting into the end zone.

Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. out for game with knee injury

FOX Sports athlete injury and performance analyst and former New England Patriots team physician Dr. Matt Provencher gave the latest on OBJ's injury.

When the ball bounces your way

There's right place, right time. And then there's Hayden Hurst.

The return of Sam Darnold

The Jets quarterback uncorked a bomb on third-and-20 for the first down.

Conner pulls out all the stops

Pittsburgh's James Conner was not going to let Derrick Henry steal the show. Conner hit 'em with the spin, stiff arm, and secured the first down.

That Joey B. to A.J. Green connection is something special

The Bengals' Green looked back and snagged it for the first down.

The Pack bounce back

Aaron Rodgers showed his stuff early, finding Davante Adams on fourth-and-goal for the score on the first drive of the day.

Picked off in the end zone

Oh no, Joe Burrow.

An interception is never good, but a pick in the end zone is even worse.

Ben Roethlisberger: the ambidextrous quarterback

Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger backhand flipped it under duress to Eric Ebron, and it was pure sorcery.

Celebrating national tight ends day!

The first tight end score of the holiday went to New Orleans' Jared Cook, and boy, was a beauty.

Rough start in the NFC East

After Washington failed on fourth-and-inches on a goal line stop, they responded by pressuring Dallas for a safety.

Myles Garrett deserves his all of his contract

In the offseason, Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett received a contract extension with $100 million in total guarantees, and with the second-most sacks the season (7), Cleveland is getting their money's worth.

D.J. Moore goes all the way

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater launched a strike to wide-open D.J. Moore for a 74-yard touchdown.

Terry from deep

Washington Football Team's Kyle Allen dropped it in a bucket for receiver Terry McLaurin for a 52-yard score.

Toe-tap magic

Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley just stayed in bounds for the snag.

Zeke gets served

The Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliot got blown up by Washington's Cole Holcomb on the blitz.

Kenny Golladay takes a hit and hangs on

Golladay went all in on third-and-11 for the reception from Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Landry with the trick-play

The first NFL catch for Donovan Peoples-Jones came on a dime from Jarvis Landry.

