NFL Week 9 top plays: Packers-Lions, Vikings-Commanders, more

Week 9 of the NFL season is in full swing, and there's plenty to look forward to after a wild trade deadline that shook up rosters across the league, with 20 players traded at or near the cutoff this past Tuesday.

Here are the top plays from Sunday's action!

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Early trouble

Packers receiver Romeo Doubs was carted to the locker room with an apparent ankle injury , and things only got worse for Aaron Rodgers & Co. after that.

What started as a potential go-ahead touchdown ended in an ugly interception for GB in the first quarter.

Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders

Star power

T.J. Hockenson picked up a clutch first down on his first reception as a Viking, setting up a dazzling Justin Jefferson touchdown on Minnesota's opening drive.

Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons

Back in action

The Falcons charged downfield on their opening drive, and Cordarrelle Patterson came up big for the home team, powering through the Chargers defense in his first game back after being activated from injured reserve Saturday.

Carolina Panthers at Cincinnati Bengals

Powering through

The Bengals jumped to an early 7-0 lead, thanks to the fancy footwork from Joe Mixon.

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots

Denied!

Matthew Judon and the Patriots defense was relentless in the first quarter, pressuring Sam Ehlinger early.

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Power pairing

The Bills' dynamic duo of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs went to work right out of the gate.

Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears

Too tough!

Raheem Mostert punched one in for the Dolphins early to set the tone of their matchup against the Bears.

Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars

Turning the tables

After getting shut out last week, the Raiders made a statement with a huge first-quarter score.

COMING UP:

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET)

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET)

