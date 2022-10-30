National Football League NFL Week 8 top plays: Broncos-Jags, Bears-Cowboys, more 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 8 of the NFL season continued Sunday with Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos narrowly defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars at London's Wembley Stadium in the third game of the 2022 International Series.

Up next on FOX, the one-loss Minnesota Vikings are playing host to the Arizona Cardinals, while the Chicago Bears battle the Dallas Cowboys and the Carolina Panthers face the Atlanta Falcons.

Later, the new-look San Francisco 49ers are up against the rival Los Angeles Rams, followed by an NFC tilt between the New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks and more exiting matchups throughout the day.

Here are the top plays from Sunday's action.

Denver Broncos 21, Jacksonville Jaguars 17

Dropping dimes

The Jags were first on the board, as Trevor Lawrence found tight end Evan Engram for six right out of the gate.

Battling

Jacksonville led the entire first half, but Denver had a few tricks up its sleeve in the third quarter, when the Broncos took their first lead of the game.

Then, Travis Etienne gave the Jags back the lead in the fourth quarter, but it was short-lived, as Broncos wideout K.J. Hamler moved his team downfield and Latavius Murray came up with the score to make it 21-17.

Sealing the deal

The Jags got the ball back with less than two minutes to play, but Lawrence was immediately picked off on Jacksonville's own side of the field, and things ended there.

COMING UP:

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles

Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints

New England Patriots at New York Jets

Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions

Stay tuned for updates.

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans (4:05 p.m. ET)

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills (8:20 p.m. ET)

