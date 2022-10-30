NFL Week 8 top plays: Broncos-Jags, Bears-Cowboys, more
Week 8 of the NFL season continued Sunday with Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos narrowly defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars at London's Wembley Stadium in the third game of the 2022 International Series.
Up next on FOX, the one-loss Minnesota Vikings are playing host to the Arizona Cardinals, while the Chicago Bears battle the Dallas Cowboys and the Carolina Panthers face the Atlanta Falcons.
Later, the new-look San Francisco 49ers are up against the rival Los Angeles Rams, followed by an NFC tilt between the New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks and more exiting matchups throughout the day.
Here are the top plays from Sunday's action.
Denver Broncos 21, Jacksonville Jaguars 17
Dropping dimes
The Jags were first on the board, as Trevor Lawrence found tight end Evan Engram for six right out of the gate.
Battling
Jacksonville led the entire first half, but Denver had a few tricks up its sleeve in the third quarter, when the Broncos took their first lead of the game.
Then, Travis Etienne gave the Jags back the lead in the fourth quarter, but it was short-lived, as Broncos wideout K.J. Hamler moved his team downfield and Latavius Murray came up with the score to make it 21-17.
Sealing the deal
The Jags got the ball back with less than two minutes to play, but Lawrence was immediately picked off on Jacksonville's own side of the field, and things ended there.
COMING UP:
Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings
Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints
New England Patriots at New York Jets
Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans (4:05 p.m. ET)
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)
New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)
Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)
Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills (8:20 p.m. ET)