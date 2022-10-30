National Football League
NFL Week 8 top plays: Broncos-Jags, Bears-Cowboys, more
NFL Week 8 top plays: Broncos-Jags, Bears-Cowboys, more

19 mins ago

Week 8 of the NFL season continued Sunday with Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos narrowly defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars at London's Wembley Stadium in the third game of the 2022 International Series.

Up next on FOX, the one-loss Minnesota Vikings are playing host to the Arizona Cardinals, while the Chicago Bears battle the Dallas Cowboys and the Carolina Panthers face the Atlanta Falcons.

Later, the new-look San Francisco 49ers are up against the rival Los Angeles Rams, followed by an NFC tilt between the New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks and more exiting matchups throughout the day.

Here are the top plays from Sunday's action.

Denver Broncos 21, Jacksonville Jaguars 17

Dropping dimes

The Jags were first on the board, as Trevor Lawrence found tight end Evan Engram for six right out of the gate.

Battling

Jacksonville led the entire first half, but Denver had a few tricks up its sleeve in the third quarter, when the Broncos took their first lead of the game

Then, Travis Etienne gave the Jags back the lead in the fourth quarter, but it was short-lived, as Broncos wideout K.J. Hamler moved his team downfield and Latavius Murray came up with the score to make it 21-17.

Sealing the deal

The Jags got the ball back with less than two minutes to play, but Lawrence was immediately picked off on Jacksonville's own side of the field, and things ended there.

COMING UP:

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles

Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints

New England Patriots at New York Jets

Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions

Stay tuned for updates.

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans (4:05 p.m. ET)

Sun 8:05 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tennessee Titans
TEN
Houston Texans
HOU

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 8:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
San Francisco 49ers
SF
Los Angeles Rams
LAR

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 8:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Giants
NYG
Seattle Seahawks
SEA

Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 8:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Washington Commanders
WAS
Indianapolis Colts
IND

Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills (8:20 p.m. ET)

Mon 12:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Green Bay Packers
GB
Buffalo Bills
BUF
NFL odds Week 8: Lines, results for every game
National Football League

NFL odds Week 8: Lines, results for every game

8 mins ago
Bookmakers' thoughts on 49ers-Rams, Commanders-Colts; Gambling nuggets
National Football League

Bookmakers' thoughts on 49ers-Rams, Commanders-Colts; Gambling nuggets

52 mins ago
NFL odds Week 8: Best bets for Giants-Seahawks, Cardinals-Vikings
National Football League

NFL odds Week 8: Best bets for Giants-Seahawks, Cardinals-Vikings

57 mins ago
Titans rule Ryan Tannehill out; Malik Willis to make first NFL start
National Football League

Titans rule Ryan Tannehill out; Malik Willis to make first NFL start

21 hours ago
Lamar Jackson's success, contract status will cost Ravens
National Football League

Lamar Jackson's success, contract status will cost Ravens

1 day ago
