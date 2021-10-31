National Football League NFL Week 8 top plays: Patriots-Chargers, Bucs-Saints, Jags-Seahawks, more 29 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Things are getting spooky on this Halloween Sunday in the NFL !

In the early window, the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Browns in Cleveland, the San Francisco 49ers edged the Chicago Bears , and Mike White –– in his first NFL start –– led the New York Jets to a big upset over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Now, the Washington Football Team and Denver Broncos clash in a defensive showcase, while Jameis Winston takes on the team that drafted him No. 1 overall, as the New Orleans Saints host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on FOX.

And in tonight's finale, the Dallas Cowboys will be in Minnesota to take on the Vikings (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC).

Here are the top moments from Sunday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Bucs on the board

Tampa Bay was first to score thanks to this strike from Brady to Chris Godwin for six.

Knotted up

The Saints responded with a score of their own on this picture-perfect dime from Winston to Tre'Quan Smith.

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers

Comin' though

Austin Ekeler ran through the entire Patriots' defense on this play to put the Chargers up 7-0 early.

No tricks, all treats

Rookie QB Mac Jones launched this rocket to Nelson Agholor, good for a 44-yard gain for the Patriots.

All gas

Justin Jackson took off on this monster run for the Chargers, putting L.A. deep in New England's territory.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Seattle Seahawks

Spooky snag

How did DK Metcalf catch this ball? Wrong answers only.

Tennessee Titans 34, Indianapolis Colts 31 (OT)

Fourth and Go!

Indianapolis opted to go for six on its first red-zone possession.

Spoiler alert: It worked.

Double up

The Colts came up with an interception after their first score. That set up another Carson Wentz-to-Michael Pittman Jr. scoring connection.

Redemption

After throwing the pick, Ryan Tannehill bounced back to lead Tennessee on an 11-play, 60-yard drive for six.

Star in the making

A.J. Brown put his skills on full display in this sprint to pay dirt.

Hi Jack!

Indy dialed up a crafty play action call, which allowed Jack Doyle to sneak open in the flat for a TD. The Colts took a 24-21 lead on the play.

INT ends it

In overtime, Wentz threw an interception, and things ended there for the Colts.

New York Jets 34, Cincinnati Bengals 31

Takeoff!

Te Jets lifted their wheels early, as Michael Carter continued his hot stretch with another scoring scamper.

Anything you can do …

The Bengals have a running game, too. Their first TD came in the first, courtesy of Joe Mixon.

Chasing history

Rookie star Ja'Marr Chase is almost a lock to find the end zone each week.

Some Halloween tricks

Mixon turned on his own jets on this double pass.

One hand for safety

It didn't count, but this Keelan Cole grab is worth your time.

Braxton Berrios' next catch did. It brought the Jets within 17-14 at the half.

To a Tee

Chase isn't Cincinnati's only big play threat at WR. Burrow uncorked this deep shot to Tee Higgins, which set up another Mixon score.

Game-changer

New York would score again, before its defense came away with a huge takeaway.

The play was just the beginning of a massive turnaround for the Jets. They scored on their fifth consecutive possession …

… And converted the two-point conversion for good measure.

Los Angeles Rams 38, Houston Texans 22

Air raid

Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay made magic on the Rams' first possession. Stafford found Darrell Henderson for the team's first touchdown.

Stafford squared

Stafford had himself a half! This time, he dialed up a house call to Robert Woods.

Way up

Cooper Kupp is doing things we haven't seen from a receiver in a long time. He found the end zone again this season early in the third quarter, and the rout was on for the Rams.

San Francisco 49ers 33, Chicago Bears 22

Arm talent

Justin Fields showed off his arm with this commendable throw into a tight window. It put the Bears up 10-3.

Samuel screen

Deebo Samuel broke loose for 83 yards on a screen play …

… Which set up a sneaky score from one Jimmy Garoppolo.

Justin time

Fields called his own number on of those plays that make you say "how?"

Mirror image

Garoppolo streamlined his way into the end zone again to help put San Francisco 30-22.

Pittsburgh Steelers 15, Cleveland Browns 10

Cutback

The first TD of the game came in the third quarter. D'Ernest Johnson found a lane to put Cleveland up 10-3.

Sniffing the pylon

Pittsburgh was not deterred. It got a contribution from its own RB, as Najee Harris sky-walked into the end zone.

That's mine

Pat Freiermuth left no doubt about this one, giving Pittsburgh a 15-10 lead with this strong snag.

Buffalo Bills 26, Miami Dolphins 11

QB/RB

Josh Allen is as dangerous on the ground as through the air. He bludgeoned Miami's secondary with this 34-yard run.

Extending the play

Allen showed off him ability to shed tackles on this play. He stood firm in the pocket, before finding a wide-open Gabriel Davis for six.

Can you Digg it?

Allen and Stefon Diggs just keep getting better. This time, the middle of the field was their preferred territory, and the hook-up netted Buffalo six.

Not so fast

Tua Tagovailoa powered his team back into the matchup. This sneak brought Miami within six, 17-11.

Carolina Panthers 19, Atlanta Falcons 13

Jack of all trades

Cordarrelle Patterson is doing it all for Atlanta this season, putting his team on top with this nifty catch and run.

Philadelphia Eagles 44, Detroit Lions 6

Up the gut

Philly was dominating early in Detroit by pounding the rock. This score from Jordan Howard put the Birds up 17-0.

Washington Football Team at Denver Broncos

WFT vs. Broncos still to come!

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings

Cowboys vs. Vikings still to come!

