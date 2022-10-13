National Football League
NFL Week 6: Commanders-Bears on Thursday Night Football
NFL Week 6: Commanders-Bears on Thursday Night Football

The Washington Commanders (1-4) are taking on the Chicago Bears (2-3) in an NFC tilt on Thursday Night Football to open Week 6 of the NFL season.

The Bears are debuting an alternate orange helmet during two games this season, which marks the first time that players will wear anything other than the team's traditional navy blue helmet.

On the other side, Commanders rookie Brian Robinson Jr. is making his first start almost seven weeks after being shot twice in an attempted robbery. He played 18 snaps in his NFL debut last week.

Here are the top plays from Thursday's matchup.

Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears

So close, yet so far away

Misfortune struck on the Bears' second drive, as Justin Fields was picked off on Washington's own 5-yard line.

Stay tuned for updates.

