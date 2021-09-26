National Football League NFL Week 4 odds: Opening lines, point spreads, over/unders for every game 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season doesn't need to be over for you to make your bets on Week 4.

Here are the opening NFL Week 4 odds, point spreads, moneylines and total scoring over/unders for every game (with all odds via FOX Bet).

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cincinnati Bengals (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, NFL Network)

Point spread: Line not yet live

Moneyline: Jaguars -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Bengals +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: Line not yet live

Washington Football Team @ Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Line not yet live

Moneyline: Washington -118 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.50 total); Falcons +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: Line not yet live

Houston Texans @ Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Line not yet live

Moneyline: Bills -1600 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.62 total); Texans +900 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Total scoring over/under: Line not yet live

Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Bears -6 (Bears favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Bears -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Lions +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Carolina Panthers @ Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Line not yet live

Moneyline: Cowboys -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.33 total); Panthers +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: Line not yet live

Indianapolis Colts @ Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Dolphins -2.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Dolphins -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.50 total); Colts +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Cleveland Browns @ Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Line not yet live

Moneyline: Browns -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.50 total); Vikings +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: Line not yet live

New York Giants @ New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Line not yet live

Moneyline: Giants -275 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Saints +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: Line not yet live

Tennessee Titans @ New York Jets (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Odds not yet live

Kansas City Chiefs @ Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Line not yet live

Moneyline: Chiefs -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Eagles +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: Line not yet live

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Rams -5.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Rams -225 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Cardinals +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring over/under: 53 points scored by both teams combined

Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Odds not yet live

Baltimore Ravens @ Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -0.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 0.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -110 to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total); Broncos -110 to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Packers -6 (Packers favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Packers -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Steelers +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New England Patriots (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Line not yet live

Moneyline: Buccaneers -225 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Patriots +187 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28.70 total)

Total scoring over/under: Line not yet live

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Odds not yet live

