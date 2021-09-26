National Football League
NFL Week 4 odds: Opening lines, point spreads, over/unders for every game NFL Week 4 odds: Opening lines, point spreads, over/unders for every game
National Football League

NFL Week 4 odds: Opening lines, point spreads, over/unders for every game

1 hour ago

Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season doesn't need to be over for you to make your bets on Week 4.

Here are the opening NFL Week 4 odds, point spreads, moneylines and total scoring over/unders for every game (with all odds via FOX Bet).

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cincinnati Bengals (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, NFL Network)

Point spread: Line not yet live
Moneyline: Jaguars -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Bengals +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring over/under: Line not yet live

Washington Football Team @ Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Line not yet live
Moneyline: Washington -118 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.50 total); Falcons +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring over/under: Line not yet live

Houston Texans @ Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Line not yet live
Moneyline: Bills -1600 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.62 total); Texans +900 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Total scoring over/under: Line not yet live

Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Bears -6 (Bears favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Lions cover)
Moneyline: Bears -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Lions +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring over/under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Carolina Panthers @ Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Line not yet live
Moneyline: Cowboys -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.33 total); Panthers +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring over/under: Line not yet live

Indianapolis Colts @ Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Dolphins -2.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)
Moneyline: Dolphins -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.50 total); Colts +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Cleveland Browns @ Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Line not yet live
Moneyline: Browns -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.50 total); Vikings +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring over/under: Line not yet live

New York Giants @ New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Line not yet live
Moneyline: Giants -275 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Saints +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: Line not yet live

Tennessee Titans @ New York Jets (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)
Odds not yet live

Kansas City Chiefs @ Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Line not yet live
Moneyline: Chiefs -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Eagles +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring over/under: Line not yet live

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Rams -5.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Rams -225 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Cardinals +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Total scoring over/under: 53 points scored by both teams combined

Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)
Odds not yet live

Baltimore Ravens @ Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -0.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 0.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -110 to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total); Broncos -110 to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Packers -6 (Packers favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Steelers cover)
Moneyline: Packers -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Steelers +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New England Patriots (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Line not yet live
Moneyline: Buccaneers -225 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Patriots +187 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28.70 total)
Total scoring over/under: Line not yet live

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)
Odds not yet live

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars, including a $10,000 on the Big Noon Kickoff game of the week, a weekly $25,000 contest across college football and, of course, the Sunday NFL Challenge. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
Gambling
share story
NFL Week 3 Odds, Picks
National Football League

NFL Week 3 Odds, Picks

NFL Week 3 Odds, Picks
NFL Sunday is officially here. Check out the lines on every game in Week 3 and picks from our analysts here.
18 mins ago
The Longest Yards
National Football League

The Longest Yards

The Longest Yards
Jamal Agnew returned a missed FG 109 yards for a TD on Sunday. Who else has accomplished such feats? Let's take a look back.
47 mins ago
Bears' Blues
National Football League

Bears' Blues

Bears' Blues
Chicago Bears rookie QB Justin Fields takes nine sacks on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns in a rough first start.
1 hour ago
Unfamiliar Territory
National Football League

Unfamiliar Territory

Unfamiliar Territory
After turnovers doomed them Sunday, the Chiefs are sub-.500 for the first time under superstar QB Patrick Mahomes.
2 hours ago
Sammy's Best CFB and NFL Bets
National Football League

Sammy's Best CFB and NFL Bets

Sammy's Best CFB and NFL Bets
From Eagles-Cowboys to a two-team teaser, Sammy P has lined up his top bets for both NFL Week 3 and CFB Week 4.
5 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes