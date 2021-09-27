National Football League NFL Week 4 odds: Lines, point spreads, over/unders for every game 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season doesn't need to be over for you to make your bets on Week 4.

Here are the opening NFL Week 4 odds, point spreads, moneylines and total scoring over/unders for every game (with all odds via FOX Bet).

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cincinnati Bengals (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, NFL Network)

Point spread: Bengals -7.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Jaguars +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Washington Football Team @ Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Washington -1.5 (Washington favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Washington -118 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.50 total); Falcons +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Houston Texans @ Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Bills -16 (Bills favored to win by more than 16 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Bills -1200 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.83 total); Texans +750 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Bears -3 (Bears favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Bears -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.50 total); Lions +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Carolina Panthers @ Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Cowboys -4 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -200 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Panthers +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

Indianapolis Colts @ Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Dolphins -2.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Dolphins -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.27 total); Colts +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Cleveland Browns @ Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Browns -2 (Browns favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: Browns -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.50 total); Vikings +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 53 points scored by both teams combined

New York Giants @ New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Saints -8 (Saints favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Saints -350 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.86 total); Giants +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tennessee Titans @ New York Jets (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Odds not yet live

Kansas City Chiefs @ Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -6.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Eagles cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -275 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Eagles +230 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring over/under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Rams -6 (Rams favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Rams -225 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Cardinals +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring over/under: 53 points scored by both teams combined

Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: 49ers -3 (49ers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Seahawks +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Baltimore Ravens @ Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -0.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 0.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -110 to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total); Broncos -110 to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Packers -6.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Packers -300 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Steelers +245 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New England Patriots (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Buccaneers -6.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -275 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Patriots +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Chargers -3.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.33 total); Raiders +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

