National Football League
NFL Week 18 Top Plays: Chiefs-Broncos, Cowboys-Eagles NFL Week 18 Top Plays: Chiefs-Broncos, Cowboys-Eagles
National Football League

NFL Week 18 Top Plays: Chiefs-Broncos, Cowboys-Eagles

just in

The final week of the NFL season is here, and kicking off Week 18 there are two big matchups Saturday.

Up first, the 11-5 Kansas City Chiefs are on the road to take on the 7-9 Denver Broncos

Tonight, it's an NFC East showdown in Philadelphia as the Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Here are the top plays from Saturday's games.

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

No. 57

Travis Kelce is a consistent threat in the red zone. He capped a six-minute, 91-yard drive with an easy TD reception to give KC the lead early.

Trickster! 

Denver knew it was going to have to pull out a few miracles to beat the division-leading Chiefs, and Broncos OC Pat Shurmur did just that in the first, drawing up a nifty throwback pass from Courtland Sutton to Noah Fant.

Lock it in

Drew Lock struggled early in the passing game, sputtering on a 2-of-7 start. But his legs worked wonders for Denver's offense, and he dissected KC's defense to even things up at 7.

Running rampant

Denver's got itself a lead! Lock made magic on the ground again early in the second quarter, speeding through a wide open gap up the middle to jet 23 yards for another score.

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Still to come!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NFL odds Week 18: Picks, lines for every game
National Football League

NFL odds Week 18: Picks, lines for every game

58 mins ago
J.J. Watt likely returning for the Cardinals' playoff opener
National Football League

J.J. Watt likely returning for the Cardinals' playoff opener

1 hour ago
Colin Cowherd: 'Antonio Brown had reasons to complain vs. Jets'
National Football League

Colin Cowherd: 'Antonio Brown had reasons to complain vs. Jets'

3 hours ago
NFL By The Numbers: Bengals-Browns, 49ers-Rams highlight Week 18
National Football League

NFL By The Numbers: Bengals-Browns, 49ers-Rams highlight Week 18

3 hours ago
Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5 picks for Week 18
National Football League

Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5 picks for Week 18

5 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes