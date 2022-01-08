NFL Week 18 Top Plays: Chiefs-Broncos, Cowboys-Eagles
The final week of the NFL season is here, and kicking off Week 18 there are two big matchups Saturday.
Up first, the 11-5 Kansas City Chiefs are on the road to take on the 7-9 Denver Broncos.
Tonight, it's an NFC East showdown in Philadelphia as the Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN).
Here are the top plays from Saturday's games.
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
No. 57
Travis Kelce is a consistent threat in the red zone. He capped a six-minute, 91-yard drive with an easy TD reception to give KC the lead early.
Trickster!
Denver knew it was going to have to pull out a few miracles to beat the division-leading Chiefs, and Broncos OC Pat Shurmur did just that in the first, drawing up a nifty throwback pass from Courtland Sutton to Noah Fant.
Lock it in
Drew Lock struggled early in the passing game, sputtering on a 2-of-7 start. But his legs worked wonders for Denver's offense, and he dissected KC's defense to even things up at 7.
Running rampant
Denver's got itself a lead! Lock made magic on the ground again early in the second quarter, speeding through a wide open gap up the middle to jet 23 yards for another score.
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Still to come!