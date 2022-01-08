National Football League NFL Week 18 Top Plays: Chiefs-Broncos, Cowboys-Eagles just in share facebook twitter reddit link

The final week of the NFL season is here, and kicking off Week 18 there are two big matchups Saturday.

Up first, the 11-5 Kansas City Chiefs are on the road to take on the 7-9 Denver Broncos.

Tonight, it's an NFC East showdown in Philadelphia as the Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Here are the top plays from Saturday's games.

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

No. 57

Travis Kelce is a consistent threat in the red zone. He capped a six-minute, 91-yard drive with an easy TD reception to give KC the lead early.

Trickster!

Denver knew it was going to have to pull out a few miracles to beat the division-leading Chiefs, and Broncos OC Pat Shurmur did just that in the first, drawing up a nifty throwback pass from Courtland Sutton to Noah Fant.

Lock it in

Drew Lock struggled early in the passing game, sputtering on a 2-of-7 start. But his legs worked wonders for Denver's offense, and he dissected KC's defense to even things up at 7.

Running rampant

Denver's got itself a lead! Lock made magic on the ground again early in the second quarter, speeding through a wide open gap up the middle to jet 23 yards for another score.

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Still to come!

