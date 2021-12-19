National Football League NFL Week 15: Which teams are getting healthier as the playoffs approach? 6 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Dr. Matt Provencher

FOX Sports Injury & Performance Analyst

As we get into the thick of the NFL's Week 15 action, it is important to highlight those teams that are improving in health — and those that are getting more banged up — as the postseason approaches.

The "Banged Up Score" — or "BUS" — is a great way to measure which teams might have an advantage when it comes to health. Let's take a look:

Dr. Matt Provencher breaks down which NFL teams are the healthiest for Week 15. Hear why the New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, and Dallas Cowboys all have a drastic improvement in "Banged Up Score" — or "BUS" — this week.

For more analysis of the NFL from Dr. Matt, follow him on Twitter or go to FantasyPredictors.com .

When it comes to improving health, the biggest movers and shakers this week are led by the New Orleans Saints, who have a whopping 14-point improvement in BUS score from last week. They're followed closely by the Eagles, who have a 13.5-point BUS increase. Other teams that are on the move health-wise are the Cowboys, Jets and Colts — each with a BUS improvement of about eight points.

The Saints' rise is precipitated by the return of C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Cameron Jordan and Ty Montgomery, among others.

Coming off a bye week always leads to improvements in BUS score, and that's what the Colts and Eagles are both benefiting from.

Finally, for Dallas, the Cowboys are bolstered by the return of Neville Gallimore and Randy Gregory from IR.

On the flip side, some teams have undergone an unfortunate downturn in health, led by the Cleveland Browns, who dropped a staggering 17.3 BUS points from last week alone. They're followed by the Chiefs, Bears, the Giants and Jaguars, all of which are declining between 5-8 BUS points.

Cleveland got quite banged up — mostly with COVID/IR list issues, which we will see improve as the days go on. For now, though, they are on their third-string quarterback and have 21 players on the COVID/IR list, and that's why their game against the Raiders was moved from Saturday to Monday.

On top of all of that, Jack Conklin, Greg Newsome, Chris Hubbard, Tre Harbison and Stephen Carlson remain banged up as well.

Health matters more than ever as we head into the last few weeks of the season. Stay tuned — we will keep your teams updated, so you can see how their health is tracking.

Renowned orthopedist Dr. Matt Provencher and his company, Proven Performance Technology (PPT), deliver data-driven injury insights to football fans. In this first-of-a-kind role as Athlete Injury and Performance Analyst for FOX Sports’ digital platforms, Provencher provides important predictive player health and recovery information about post-injury performance, the impact of weather, field conditions and more.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.