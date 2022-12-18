National Football League NFL Week 15 live updates: Jags leading Cowboys, Saints on top of Falcons, more 1 min ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 15 of the NFL continues Sunday with a slew of highlight anticipated matchups as the 2022-23 season winds down — and we've got you covered with all the action around the league from start to finish!

The Dallas Cowboys can secure a postseason berth with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, who aren't eliminated just yet in the AFC. Other key matchups in the early window of games include the Detroit Lions visiting the New York Jets (yes, both are in the playoff hunt) and the New Orleans Saints' playing host to the Atlanta Falcons in a key NFC South matchup.

Later, the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Tennessee Titans battle the Los Angeles Chargers in a matchup of two playoff hopefuls.

The night game is an NFC East showdown between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders, both of whom are currently in the playoffs.

Here are the top plays!

Dallas Cowboys at Jacksonville Jaguars

Zeke draws a 7

Ezekiel Elliott scored a rushing touchdown in his seventh consecutive game as the Cowboys capitalized on a Trevor Lawrence turnover.

Taking a Hendershot

Dak Prescott got in on the scoring act when he connected with Peyton Hendershot on this 20-yard touchdown. (Great throw, great catch, too.)

Jags punch back

The Jaguars wouldn't go away, as Lawrence found Zay Jones on a pretty 5-yard TD pass to cut into the Cowboys' lead. The two connected again late in the third quarter, this time on a gorgeous 59-yard touchdown, as the Jags kept clawing back.

Lawrence's third TD pass, this time to Marvin Jones, cut the Cowboys' lead to 27-24.

Cats scratch back

Rallying from down 27-10, the Jaguars took a 31-27 lead on Lawrence's fourth TD throw.

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

Making it look easy

Saints do-everything player Taysom Hill hooked up with Rashid Shaheed for a 68-yard TD as New Orleans increased its lead.

Showing some reach

Juwan Johnson scored his second touchdown, weaving through Falcons defenders as the Saints extended their lead.

Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears

Dial up the video game sounds

There aren't enough beeps and oops in the world to accompany this wild Justin Fields scramble for 39 yards. David Montgomery scored on the next play for Chicago.

Hurts so good

Jalen Hurts answered with an impressive TD run of his own as the Eagles rallied to move back in front of the Bears.

Hurts scored on another rushing TD, going up-and-over, as the Eagles increased their lead.

These Bears aren't hibernating yet

Montgomery scored again, snaring this TD catch as Chicago cut Philly's lead to 17-13.

Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans

M&M boys

Patrick Mahomes put the Chiefs on the board when he hit Jerick McKinnon for this pretty TD pass.

Mills shows his wheels

He's no Justin Fields, but Davis Mills put the Texans in front with this TD run.

Show of hands, please

The throw was nice, but Marquez Valdes-Scantling showed off even better hands when he reeled in this TD catch from Mahomes.

Snaring it

The Texans retook the lead on this TD pass from Mills to Jordan Akins, who ripped it away from the defenders.

Detroit Lions at New York Jets

Putting the ‘special’ back in special teams

The Lions stopped the Jets deep in their own territory, and Kalif Raymond knew just what to do on this punt return.

Zach is back!

Making his first start since being benched three weeks ago, Zach Wilson pulled the Jets even with this pretty 40-yard touchdown pass.

Or….maybe he's not

Wilson set up the Lions deep in Jets territory when he threw this interception. New York's defense did stiffen, holding Detroit to a field goal.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers

Running with a purpose

Najee Harris showed his moves and his power on this touchdown run, eluding tacklers before delivering a vicious stiff-arm to a Panthers defender as he scored.

Reeling it in

The Panthers tied the game when D.J. Moore snared this Sam Darnold touchdown catch.

The Steelers went on to take the lead when Mitch Trubisky went up and over on this TD.

COMING UP:

Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET)

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET)

New York Giants at Washington Commanders (8:20 p.m. ET)

