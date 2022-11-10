National Football League NFL Week 10 top plays: Panthers face Falcons on Thursday Night Football 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Carolina Panthers are leading the Atlanta Falcons by double digits at halftime on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 10 of the NFL season.

The NFC South rivals are both aiming for a win coming off losses in Week 9. The Falcons (5-4) most recently defeated the Panthers (2-7) on a game-winning field goal in overtime when the two met in Week 7.

Here are the top plays from Thursday's matchup.

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

Early lead

The Panthers took a 3-0 lead on their opening drive. QB PJ Walker connected with DJ Moore up the middle for a 20-yard pickup …

… that helped facilitate a successful 46-yard field goal for the home team, courtesy of Eddy Pineiro.

Dropping dimes

The Falcons tried to find a rhythm in the second quarter with one big pass from Marcus Mariota after another.

Going, going, gone!

Carolina extended its lead when newly-minted Panther Laviska Shenault Jr., who has been battling injuries all season, took off down the sideline for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Pulling away

Panthers second-year cornerback Jaycee Horn picked off Mariota and returned it to midfield, which set up another field goal from Pineiro, this time from 49 yards out. Just like that, Carolina took a 13-3 lead at the half.

