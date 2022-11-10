National Football League
NFL Week 10 top plays: Panthers face Falcons on Thursday Night Football
National Football League

NFL Week 10 top plays: Panthers face Falcons on Thursday Night Football

1 hour ago

The Carolina Panthers are leading the Atlanta Falcons by double digits at halftime on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 10 of the NFL season.

The NFC South rivals are both aiming for a win coming off losses in Week 9. The Falcons (5-4) most recently defeated the Panthers (2-7) on a game-winning field goal in overtime when the two met in Week 7.

Here are the top plays from Thursday's matchup.

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

Early lead

The Panthers took a 3-0 lead on their opening drive. QB PJ Walker connected with DJ Moore up the middle for a 20-yard pickup …

… that helped facilitate a successful 46-yard field goal for the home team, courtesy of Eddy Pineiro.

Dropping dimes

The Falcons tried to find a rhythm in the second quarter with one big pass from Marcus Mariota after another.

Going, going, gone!

Carolina extended its lead when newly-minted Panther Laviska Shenault Jr., who has been battling injuries all season, took off down the sideline for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Pulling away

Panthers second-year cornerback Jaycee Horn picked off Mariota and returned it to midfield, which set up another field goal from Pineiro, this time from 49 yards out. Just like that, Carolina took a 13-3 lead at the half.

Stay tuned for updates!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL odds: Can the Dallas Cowboys run the table?
National Football League

NFL odds: Can the Dallas Cowboys run the table?

1 hour ago
Josh Allen misses second straight practice; playing status uncertain
National Football League

Josh Allen misses second straight practice; playing status uncertain

2 hours ago
NFL odds Week 10: Betting edges on Cowboys-Packers, Vikings-Bills and more
National Football League

NFL odds Week 10: Betting edges on Cowboys-Packers, Vikings-Bills and more

4 hours ago
Taylor Heinicke down to last chance to take Commanders QB job from Carson Wentz
Washington Commanders

Taylor Heinicke down to last chance to take Commanders QB job from Carson Wentz

5 hours ago
Raiders to place Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow on injured reserve
National Football League

Raiders to place Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow on injured reserve

6 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball Polls2022 World Series Image 2022 World SeriesNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes