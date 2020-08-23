National Football League NFL Teams Alter Plans Due To COVID 53 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A number of positive COVID-19 tests in the NFL over the weekend has caused some teams to change their football-related plans.

The Chicago Bears are one of the teams who have altered football activities – moving practice to Sunday afternoon – after producing nine positive tests among players and staff.

The team conducted additional testing and believes those tests were all false positives. The tests in question all came from the same lab in New Jersey.

Chicago released a statement:

The Cleveland Browns also released a statement, adjusting their schedule to virtual meetings, due to positive tests. They did not state the number of positive tests within the organization.

The New York Jets had 10 false-positive results, according to Adam Schefter, and went ahead with practice on Sunday.

Several teams rely on the New Jersey testing lab for results.

The Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs were unaffected, and continued Sunday morning practice as usual.

Over 100,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted since the start of training camp, with a positivity rate of less than one percent.

As of Saturday, only four NFL players were listed on the COVID-19 list.

