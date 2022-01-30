National Football League NFL stars react to Rams' win in FOX Sports' Live Tailgate 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFC Championship Game was a clash between divisional rivals, with much more than bragging rights on the line.

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams hosted the San Francisco 49ers with a trip to Super Bowl LVI hanging in the balance.

The Rams ended a six-game losing streak to the Niners, rallying for a 20-17 victory to earn a spot in the big game against the upstart Cincinnati Bengals.

From the moment the ball was kicked off at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, until the very end when the Rams exorcised their 49er demons, we were here with the NFC Championship Live Tailgate.

Current New Orleans Saints Mark Ingram and Cam Jordan were joined by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden and retired All-Pro cornerback Aqib Talib to discuss the game, their favorite players and everything in between.

Early during the night, Ingram used the platform to discuss his top five running backs of all-time, naming a group of backs that flashed speed, power and elusiveness that made them some of the greatest the game has ever seen.

As the game progressed, the group discussed the dominance of Rams' wide receiver Cooper Kupp and what it is that makes him so hard to cover.

Kupp finished the night with 11 catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

And, of course, our group was full of energy when highlight plays were made by both teams.

Ingram, in particular, was ecstatic when 49ers' wide receiver Deebo Samuel took a 44-yard screen pass to the house for a touchdown.

During the tailgate, the crew was locked in on the football game and the action that came along with it, but they were also sure to take time to reflect how they became some of the best players in the NFL.

The players recounted what it was like being trained by their fathers growing up, and the impact it had on them individually.

In the end, the Rams punched their ticket to the Super Bowl, which will be played in their home SoFi Stadium.

And our guys had fun enjoyed every bit of Sunday's action.

