National Football League NFL Postseason Big Bets report: $20, 5-leg parlay worth $60k if Bills win Super Bowl Published Jan. 22, 2025 4:45 p.m. ET

With just three more games to go in the NFL postseason, it’s a good time to check in on any high-paying futures parlays or major wagers still live to any of the remaining four teams.

Some of the larger payouts in Super Bowl odds are on the Washington Commanders, who were once significant long shots but now find themselves two wins from a title.

For example, back on Sept. 6, two days before the Commanders’ season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a DraftKings Sportsbook customer took a noteworthy flier on Washington.

That bet is now far closer than anyone expected — probably including the bettor — to a healthy six-figure cashout.

Read on for more on that ticket and other intriguing Super Bowl bets tied to the final four teams.

Dollars on Daniels

The Commanders’ Super Bowl odds fluctuated dramatically during the offseason. Last February, Washington opened as long as +15000 (150/1) to win Super Bowl LIX.

Then the team drafted LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, which led to some betting enthusiasm. By June, DraftKings had the Commanders at +6000 (60/1).

However, as the regular season began, that enthusiasm waned, and Washington slipped back to +12000 (120/1) at DraftKings.

That’s when a bettor decided to put $1,500 on Daniels & Co. at +12000. Now, four-and-a-half months later, that DK customer is two Commanders wins away from a healthy $180,000 payday.

On June 8, a DraftKings customer put $1,000 on Commanders +6000 to win it all. That bettor is probably peeved about not waiting until early September, when Washington’s odds were double that number. Still, there’s a chance to turn $1,000 into $60,000.

That’s a good problem to have.

More recently, in mid-January, a Caesars Sports bettor put $3,000 on Commanders +3000 to lift the Lombardi Trophy. That bet would net $90,000 in profit (total payout $93,000) if Washington wins the Super Bowl.

Another Caesars customer put $5,000 on Commanders +2700 to win the season finale. That bet would profit $135,000 (total payout $140,000).

Parlay Partay

Of course, there are countless futures parlays that end with the Super Bowl winner. The beauty of these bets is that they’re often a little to win a lot.

For instance: Many months ago, well before the 2023-24 NBA and NHL seasons ended, a DraftKings customer put 15 bucks on the following four-leg parlay:

Add it up, and you’ve got massive odds of +184590, or about 1846/1. Now, the bettor is one win away from turning $15 into $27,703.50.

An even bigger payout is still live at FanDuel Sportsbook. Again, back in the spring sometime, a bettor put $20 on this five-leg futures parlay:

Celtics +220 to win the NBA Finals

Panthers +650 to win the Stanley Cup

Man City +125 to win the Premier League

Dodgers +320 to win the World Series

Bills +1200 to win the Super Bowl

So that ticket has odds of +294740, or about 2947/1.

If the Bills go the distance, then the bettor knocks down a profit of $58,948.

Super Bowl Shuffle

Much like some of those straight bets on the Commanders, there are myriad standard futures bets on Super Bowl odds for the Bills, Chiefs and Eagles.

Borgata Sportsbook, a BetMGM property in Atlantic City, saw one customer make two big bets on the Eagles, just before their 22-10 wild-card win over the Green Bay Packers.

$50,000 Eagles +325 to win the NFC

$50,000 Eagles +700 to win the Super Bowl

If the first wager gets there this weekend, then the bettor pockets a profit of $162,500 (total payout $212,500). Subsequently, if Philly wins the Super Bowl, then the bettor nets another $350,000 in profit (total payout $400,000).

So, if all goes well, that customer could clear more than half a million dollars on a team currently favored to win the title.

Prior to Week 18, a Caesars customer put $20,000 on Philadelphia +650 to win the Super Bowl. If the Eagles win it all, that bettor will net $130,000 (total payout $150,000).

On Oct. 25 at DraftKings, a customer got in a $30,000 bet on Buffalo +1200. If Josh Allen & Co. notch two more wins, then the bettor pockets a tidy $360,000 profit (total payout $390,000).

MVP Money

Multiple sportsbooks posted Super Bowl MVP odds early in the postseason. That’s attracted some interesting bets from customers willing to take a risk, well before a team punches its ticket to New Orleans for the Feb. 9 showdown on FOX.

The most interesting wager so far: $550 on Chiefs place-kicker Harrison Butker at odds of +100000. That’s 1000/1. If Kansas City reaches — and presumably wins — a third straight Super Bowl, and Butker is the hero of the day, then that Caesars Sports customer cashes out for a whopping $550,000.

Another Caesars customer put a hundred bucks on Butker at those same odds, angling to win $100,000.

Caesars also took a $1,000 bet on James Cook +12500. If the Bills running back wins the MVP award, then the bettor profits $125,000.

