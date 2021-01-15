National Football League
Our 60-Minute Drill For Playoff Bettors

3 hours ago

The NFL divisional playoffs are filled with intrigue.

Get ready for two days of doubleheaders featuring:

The league's top defense against a quarterback who is nearly certain to win another MVP award (Rams at Packers, Saturday, 4:35 p.m. ET, FOX).

The red-hot Bills trying to get past the resurgent Ravens in Buffalo (Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC).

The defending champion Chiefs trying to end the Browns' fairytale in KC (3:05 p.m. ET, CBS).

And a showdown of two fortysomething quarterbacks in New Orleans (Bucs at Saints, Sunday, 6:40 p.m. ET, FOX).

Our NFL betting experts will be here Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET to tackle all your gambling questions about all four games in Talk The Line: Q&A Edition (with all lines via FOX Bet).

Join former NFL offensive lineman and FOX Sports gambling contributor Geoff Schwartz, FOX Sports gambling expert Jason McIntyre, host Sara Perlman and additional guests as they fly the second-round matchups in rapid-fire fashion Saturday.

Our experts will attempt to answer 60 questions in the final 60 minutes before kickoff, as they track late line movements and try to help you find winners, touching on everything from the weather to player props to last-minute injury news.

You can get your questions in for this week's show by submitting them on Twitter using the hashtag #TalktheLine or by sending them along on Facebook. You'll also want to get regular updates on the show by joining our Facebook group.

And don't forget you can join Geoff and Jason each Monday and Thursday for Talk the Line with @FOXBet.

Enter the NFL Challenge contest on the FOX Bet Super 6 app, where this week there are two different Super 6 games and two prizes of $250,000 and one new Ford F-150 truck! Download now at foxsuper6.com.

