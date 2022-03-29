National Football League NFL owners approve overtime rule change for playoffs 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Overtime changes are coming to the NFL postseason.

The league's owners have reportedly approved a proposal that will give both teams at least one possession in overtime playoff games.

Concerned that the coin toss to begin the extra period has too much impact on postseason game results, the owners voted Tuesday to approve a proposal presented by the Colts and Eagles.

The Colts lost to Baltimore in Week 5 of the 2021 regular season in a game in which the Ravens won the coin toss and scored a touchdown on the opening possession of overtime.

Elsewhere, Kansas City was involved in a nail-biter in the AFC divisional round against the Buffalo Bills where the Chiefs won the coin toss and came out on top because of it. Josh Allen & Co. never had another opportunity to possess the ball after the Chiefs' offense scored the game-ending touchdown.

But beginning next season, if the team possessing the ball first in overtime scores a touchdown on that series, the opponent still gets a possession. Up until now, that touchdown would have ended the game.

The Titans had recommended that both teams possess the ball in overtime unless the team receiving the kickoff scores a touchdown and a 2-point conversion. That would end the game.

But the owners, perhaps believing the Tennessee suggestion was too gimmicky, went with the other proposal.

Under previous rules, the 10-minute overtime in the regular season only continued if the team getting the ball first failed to score or kicked a field goal. Should the side receiving the kickoff make a field goal, the team that first played defense would get a possession in which it can score a touchdown and win, or kick a field goal and play would continue — if time allowed.

In the postseason, when there are no ties, overtimes continue until someone has more points.

Since the previous overtime rule was instituted for the regular season in 2012, the team that wins the coin toss has won the game half of the time (76 of 152 games). However, both teams have had at least one possession in 82% of the games (124 of 152).

Those numbers change a bit in the postseason. Since 2010, when that rule was instituted for the playoffs, seven of the 12 overtime games have been won on an opening possession touchdown, and 10 of 12 have been won by the team that won the coin toss.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

