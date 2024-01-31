National Football League NFL on FOX's Peter Schrager is one game away from nailing his fifth straight Super Bowl pick Published Jan. 31, 2024 6:00 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

On Sept. 7, 2023, 30 minutes before the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs kicked off the 2023 NFL season against the Detroit Lions, Peter Schrager composed a social media post putting his Super Bowl prediction onto the internet.

After Sunday's NFC and AFC title games, the "FOX NFL Kickoff" and FOXSports.com insider has already nailed the correct teams in the Super Bowl, as the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers both won their respective conference championships to advance to face each other on the biggest stage for the second time in five seasons.

But Schrager's uncanny prediction skills go even beyond a preseason guess that two of the NFL's best teams coming into the season would be the last two standing (even if it looked incredibly uncertain at times for both the Chiefs and 49ers this year). If the Chiefs win, Schrager will have predicted the correct Super Bowl winner before the season began — for the fifth year in a row.

Yes, Schrager picked the Chiefs to win it all in 2019, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win it all in 2020, the Los Angeles Rams to come out on top in 2021 and the Chiefs to win again in 2022 — there is well-documented video evidence of all of it! He was right every single time.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has not always correctly predicted the exact matchup — for instance, he predicted the Chiefs would face the Rams in Super Bowl LVI after the 2021 season. (To be fair, it took a miraculous Cincinnati Bengals comeback and the worst half of Patrick Mahomes' playoff career in the AFC Championship Game that year to derail that part of Schrager's pick.)

Less prescient was his pick that Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers would face the Chiefs in last year's Super Bowl, as the Packers missed the playoffs entirely and the Philadelphia Eagles represented the NFC instead. But Schrager nailed an even tougher aspect of that prediction, as he said on national TV that relatively unknown Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton would have a major impact in the Super Bowl. Bolton did just that, strip-sacking Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and running the ensuing fumble recovery back to the end zone for a key Chiefs touchdown in Kansas City's 38-35 win.

For those curious, Schrager is predicting a similar type of game-changing Chiefs defensive play this year — a pick-six for Kansas City cornerback Trent McDuffie.

We'll just have to wait and see what happens on Feb. 12.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Kansas City Chiefs San Francisco 49ers Nick Bolton

share