NFL Offseason Tracker: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to deal with Saints

This NFL offseason has featured a series of blockbuster moves, and they keep rolling in day after day.

We've seen franchise quarterbacks get traded, numerous Pro Bowlers change addresses, the return of one GOAT and a few jaw-dropping monster deals involving some of the biggest wideouts in the league.

Tyrann Mathieu going home to New Orleans

The NOLA native is returning to his hometown after agreeing to a three-year, $33 million deal with the Saints, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. $18 million of that sum will be guaranteed.

A former LSU Tiger and New Orleans prep star, Mathieu was named to two consecutive Pro Bowls in 2020 and 2021, and is a three-time First-Team All-Pro (2015, 2019, 2020). He racked up 213 combined tackles, 27 passes deflected, 13 interceptions and two defensive TDs during his three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Atlanta Falcons re-sign Grady Jarrett

Atlanta's bulldozing DT will be back manning the middle of the line for the next three seasons after signing a three-year, $51 million extension with the Dirty Birds, including $34.5 million in guaranteed funds.

Jarrett is now a Falcon through the 2025 season, with a total contractual value of $67 million. He's played his entire seven-year career in Atlanta and was a Pro Bowler in 2019 and 2020. He earned a Second-Team All-Pro nod in the former year. Last season, Jarrett recorded his second-best tackles total with 59 (three for a loss), and registered 12 QB hits, plus a solo sack and a fumble recovery.

Las Vegas Raiders decline Josh Jacobs' fifth-year option

The Raiders declined the fifth-year contract options on all three of their former 2019 first-round draft picks, running back Josh Jacobs, defensive end Clelin Ferrell and safety Johnathan Abram, the team announced.

Jacobs rushed for a career-low 872 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He will now enter the final year of his rookie contract and become a free agent at the conclusion of next season.

A.J. Brown traded to Philadelphia Eagles

The Tennessee Titans shocked the sports world during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, trading star wideout Brown to the Eagles for the No. 18 and No. 101 picks.

Brown, who was set to become a free agent after next season, received a four-year, $100 million extension from Philadelphia with $57 million guaranteed.

Shortly after trading Brown, the Titans selected Arkansas WR Treylon Burks with the No. 18 overall pick.

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown dealt to Arizona Cardinals

The Baltimore Ravens traded Brown and the 100th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Cardinals in exchange for the 23rd overall pick. Brown will be reunited with his former Oklahoma teammate Kyler Murray.

Meanwhile, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was less than pleased to find out about the trade. The 24-year-old was Baltimore's second-leading receiver last season with 91 catches for 1,008 yards and six scores.

Melvin Gordon re-ups with Denver Broncos

Denver's leading rusher is going to be back in its backfield for the 2022 season, after inking a one-year, $5 million deal with the team.

Gordon racked up 918 yards on 203 carries and scored eight rushing TDs while appearing in all 16 games for the unit last season. He split carries with Javonte Williams, who also amassed 900-plus yards as part of the squad's two-headed rushing attack.

Gordon also rejoins his former Wisconsin teammate, Russell Wilson, whom he teamed with back in 2011.

Jacksonville Jaguars extend Cam Robinson

Cam Robinson's franchise tag is no more. After shoring up their offensive line with Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff, the Jags signed another multi-year deal with their young star left tackle, Robinson.

The deal: A three-year term worth $54 million, making Robinson the league's ninth-highest-paid tackle, along with Philadelphia's Lane Johnson.

Despite being tabbed with a franchise tag in 2021, Robinson had his best season as a pro protecting Trevor Lawrence's blindside. He allowed just one sack through 573 pass-blocking snaps (856 total), and recorded the best Pro Football Focus grade of his career as well.

Deebo Samuel requests trade from San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco's All-Pro wideout has requested to be traded two weeks after he scrubbed his Instagram account of references to the 49ers. The 26-year-old former second-round pick is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is set to make less than $4 million.

Samuel is coming off a career year in which he became the first player in league history to tally 1,400 receiving yards and 300 rushing yards in the same season. His eight rushing touchdowns were an NFL record for a wide receiver, while his 14 TDs and 1,770 yards from scrimmage both ranked second in 2021.

Pittsburgh Steelers re-sign S Terrell Edmunds

The Steelers are bringing back former first-round pick Edmunds on a one-year, $2.5 million deal.

Denzel Ward makes history with Cleveland Browns

The Browns have signed Pro Bowl cornerback Ward to a five-year, $100.5 million deal, making him the highest-paid player at his position. The 24-year-old is now under contract in Cleveland for six more years through the 2027 season.

Ward — the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft — made 43 tackles (34 solo), defended 10 passes and came up with three interceptions returned for 103 yards and one touchdown last season.

Stephon Gilmore joining the Indianapolis Colts

The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year and five-time Pro Bowl cornerback is signing a two-year, $23 million deal with the Colts that includes $14 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gilmore — the 10th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft — spent his first five season with the Buffalo Bills before joining the New England Patriots in 2017, where he became the key player in the secondary. He was traded to the Carolina Panthers in 2021 and appeared in eight games.

The 31-year-old CB boasts 27 interceptions and 116 passes defended in 10 seasons.

Green Bay Packers sign WR Sammy Watkins

The Packers are signing Watkins to a one-year, $4 million deal.

The 28-year-old receiver caught 27 passes for 394 yards and one touchdown last year with the Ravens, all of which were career lows. The former top-five pick did average 14.6 yards per catch, which was in line with his career average (14.5).

Niners sign DL Kemoko Turay

San Francisco has agreed to a one-year deal with the former Colt — a second-round pick in 2018. Turay had a career-high 5.5 sacks and five tackles for loss while appearing in 13 games for Indianapolis last year.

Arizona Cardinals re-sign WR A.J. Green

The Cardinals announced they are bringing back Green, who caught 54 passes for 848 yards and three touchdowns during his first season with Arizona last year, on a one-year deal.

Seattle Seahawks re-sign QB Geno Smith

The Seahawks are brining back Smith on a one-year, $7 million deal. Smith appeared in four games (three starts), where he completed 68.4% of his throws for 702 yards and five touchdowns with one interception.

Ravens retain DE Calais Campbell

The Ravens signed Campbell to a two-year, $12.5 million deal, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The 25-year-old came up with 49 tackles (29 solo) and 12 QB hits in 15 games for Baltimore last season.

New York Giants sign OT Roy Mbaeteka

The Giants have signed one of the most noteworthy and unforeseen prospects of this or any offseason in 22-year-old Nigeria native Mbaeteka, who has not played organized football outside of the NFL's International Player Pathway program (IPP) led by former Giants DE Osi Umenyiora.

The 6-9, 320-pound tackle has no high school or college football experience, but he is still turning heads.

"Once you see him, you know he's physically imposing and in a year or two if you immerse him in football culture, he's going to be fantastic," Umenyiora said. "When you see him working, you're going to know what he's about. He is big, strong, physical, extremely intelligent, very athletic. He's built to play offensive tackle in the league."

Colts secure S Rodney McLeod

The Colts are reportedly finalizing a deal for former Eagles safety McLeod. The veteran started 13 games for Philadelphia in 2021, where he had 58 tackles and two interceptions in those appearances.

Houston Texans retain Brandin Cooks

The Texans have agreed to terms with Cooks on a two-year, $39.6 million extension with $36 million in guarantees, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Cooks, who racked up 1,037 yards on 90 receptions last season, is one of two players in NFL history to have a 1,000-yard receiving season for four different teams, joining Brandon Marshall.

Bills extend Stefon Diggs through 2027

Buffalo locked down one of the most explosive wide receivers in the league, agreeing to a $104 million extension with Diggs. The 28-year-old is guaranteed at least $70 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, and his Buffalo contract now will total $124.1 million through 2027.

Miami Dolphins give Xavien Howard record contract

The Dolphins and veteran cornerback Howard have agreed to a five-year contract that includes the most guaranteed cash ever for an NFL cornerback, according to Howard's agent David Canter.

Canter said that the deal is worth $50.6 million in new money and that the record-setting extension was the culmination of more than a year’s worth of talks on the topic. Howard and the Dolphins agreed on a five-year restructuring that came with about $39 million left on his existing contract.

"To be able to get the Dolphins to go against conventional wisdom and add value to a deal with four seasons remaining was unheard of itself," Canter said, per the AP. "That the organization allowed us to reconstruct his entire contract and add record-shattering money to the deal is beyond our imagination."

Howard didn’t have any interceptions in his first 18 NFL games. He’s had 27 interceptions in 54 games since, including a league-high 10 in 2020.

DeVante Parker traded to the New England

The Patriots boosted their wide receiver room by acquiring Dolphins wide receiver Parker and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick.

In a rare deal between AFC East rivals, the Patriots get some help for young quarterback Mac Jones, as Parker will join a WR group that includes top returnees Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne.

Miami will now have two first-round picks, a second-rounder and two third-rounders in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers retain Giovani Bernard

The Buccaneers re-signed veteran running back Bernard to a new one-year deal.

Bernard had eight carries for 58 yards and caught 23 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns in 12 regular-season games in 2021, his first season with the Bucs after spending his first eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

He has racked up 3,755 rushing yards with 22 touchdowns along with 365 receptions for 2,990 yards with 14 receiving touchdowns in 127 career games (30 starts).

Los Angeles Rams lock down LB Bobby Wagner

The Rams have secured another one of the league's premier players in All-Pro linebacker Wagner.

The news comes on the heels of previous rumors of "mutual interest" between L.A. and Wagner after he was cut by the Seahawks in early March.

Andy Dalton signs with New Orleans Saints

The veteran QB has agreed to terms with the Saints, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, to presumably serve as the backup to Jameis Winston, who recently signed a new two-year deal to stay in New Orleans.

His deal is worth up to $6 million with $3 million guaranteed. Dalton, 34, boasts a 77-69-2 record over his 11-year career (148 career starts).

This news comes on the heels of Dennis Allen confirming that New Orleans plans to use Taysom Hill primarily as a tight end and former backup QB Trevor Siemian joining the Chicago Bears in free agency.

Patrick Peterson back with Minnesota Vikings

Eight-time Pro Bowler Peterson is returning to Minnesota on a one-year contract.

After spending the first 10 years of his career with the Cardinals, the 31-year-old cornerback joined the Vikings last season as a free agent. He tallied 45 tackles with one interception, which he returned for a 66-yard touchdown, in 13 games.

Patriots ink deal with Jabrill Peppers

The Patriots have locked down a new deal worth up to $5 million with the ex-Giants safety.

Peppers racked up 91 tackles, 11 passes defended, 2.5 sacks and one interception in 2020, before his 2021 season came to an abrupt end in Week 6 due to a ruptured ACL in his right knee. Peppers has totaled 333 tackles, 4.5 sacks, four interceptions and four forced fumbles in 61 games (59 starts) since 2017.

Niners retain Kyle Juszczyk

The 49ers have picked up star fullback Juszczyk's contract option through 2025. He tallied 30 catches for 296 yards and eight carries for 22 yards for two touchdowns (one receiving and one rushing) last season.

Saints retain Tre’Quan Smith

The Saints have agreed to terms with the pass-catcher on a two-year, $6 million deal with $2 million guaranteed that could reach over $10 million with incentives, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Smith has spent four years in New Orleans, playing in 51 games (29 starts), where he has racked up 1,486 yards and 17 touchdowns. Smith has 112 career receptions, and 73% of those catches (82) were for first downs.

Greg Zuerlein lands with the New York Jets

Former Dallas Cowboys kicker "Greg the Leg" has found a new home.

Zuerlein played in 32 games with the Cowboys over the past two seasons, making 63 of 76 total attempts (82.9%).

Ronald Jones II inks deal with Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City has a new set of wheels in its loaded backfield. The franchise has come to terms with former Bucs running back Jones II on a one-year deal, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Jones started 25 games in four seasons with the Bucs. He led the team in rushing yards in 2019 (724) and 2020 (978). He won a Super Bowl with T.B. in 2020.

Trevor Siemian joins Chicago Bears

There's a new backup QB in Chicago. The Bears have signed Siemian a two-year deal worth up to $5 million overall, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 30-year-old QB is joining his sixth team since entering the league in 2015. Siemian has spent the past two seasons with the Saints after New Orleans signed him midway through the 2020 season. He went 0-4 in four starts in 2021, where he threw for 1,154 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Bears' current backup QB, Nick Foles, is entering the final year of his contract in Chicago. Foles started just one game last year as the third-string quarterback behind then-rookie Justin Fields and veteran Dalton.

If the Bears cut or trade Foles, he will cost more than $7 million against their salary cap in 2022, while saving only $3 million in cap space. He recently received a $4 million bonus for being on Chicago's active roster.

Tyreek Hill cashes in with Dolphins

Hill wanted a big payday from the Chiefs, but his taking price was too steep for a squad that just handed Patrick Mahomes one of the largest contracts in NFL history.

So in a stunning turn of events, K.C. dealt Hill to Miami.

K.C. brings in a haul of first-round picks for Hill in the deal, including a 2022 first-rounder. Meanwhile, Miami gave Hill a four-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million in guaranteed funds.

Hill pulled in 111 catches for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He averaged 11.2 yards per reception in his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl season.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling lands with Chiefs

In wake of the Hill trade, the Chiefs are signing the former Packers wide receiver to a three-year deal. The 27-year-old had 26 catches for 430 yards and three touchdowns for the Packers in 2021.

Malcolm Butler returning to New England

Butler, New England's hero in Super Bowl XLIX after his legendary goal-line interception, is returning to the Patriots on a two-year deal worth up to $9 million.

The 32-year-old CB spent last season on the Cardinals' reserve list and left the organization this offseason due to "personal matters."

Dolphins agree to deal with Terron Armstead

The Dolphins landed one of the biggest fish on the free-agent market, agreeing to terms on a deal with offensive tackle Armstead. The three-time Pro-Bowler, who has started 93 games in nine seasons, is set to receive a five-year deal worth up to $87.5 million.

The Dolphins struggled to protect quarterback Tua Tagovailoa last season as he played only 13 games and was sacked 20 times. Adding Armstead, as well as former Cowboys guard Connor Williams, will help address that problem.

Leonard Fournette re-signs with Buccaneers

Fournette is sticking with the Buccaneers after signing a three-year, $21 million deal that could reach $24 million with incentives, according to ESPN.

The 27-year-old ranked sixth among running backs with 1,266 yards from scrimmage last season, averaging a career-best 4.5 yards per carry. Tampa Bay placed him on injured reserve with a hamstring injury after Week 15. He missed the wild-card game but returned for the Bucs' divisional-round loss to the Rams.

Za'Darius Smith saga ends, lands with Vikings

It took a minute, but Smith has a new team — and remains in the same division.

Smith, 29, is a two-time Pro Bowler and was second-team All-Pro in 2020. He spent the first four seasons of his career in Baltimore and the past three with Green Bay, before he was released just over a week ago.

Smith appeared ready to return to Baltimore on a four-year, $35 million deal but backed out of the agreement and went back on the open market, eventually landing in Minnesota.

Jameis Winston marching back to Saints

The Saints are re-signing the 28-year-old QB to a two-year deal with a base value of $28 million, including $21 million guaranteed, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Winston went 5-2 in seven starts with the Saints last season, throwing 14 touchdown passes and three interceptions before a knee injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Matt Ryan traded to Colts

Indianapolis has its man.

After dealing Carson Wentz to Washington, the Colts went to work in the trade/free-agent market, and they completed a deal with Atlanta to bring in their newest starting QB: 2016 MVP Matt Ryan.

Atlanta receives a third-round pick in the deal, while Ryan receives a contractual adjustment that will net him more guaranteed money. The Falcons incurred a monster $40.5 million dead cap hit in the trade.

Marcus Mariota signs with Falcons

In the wake of Ryan flying the coop, Atlanta quickly signed Mariota to a two-year contract to fill its QB spot.

Mariota went 29-32 in five years with the Titans, who selected him second overall in 2015. After being traded, he went on to play in 11 games (no starts) with the Raiders from 2020-21.

Bengals sign ex-Cowboys OT La'el Collins

The defending AFC champs are looking to cash in on Dallas' cost-cutting moves. Cincinnati announced that it has signed offensive tackle Collins, whom the Cowboys cut recently, to a three-year deal.

Collins, 29, was designated as a post-June 1 cut to save more money under the salary cap this year. Dallas gets $10 million in cap space this season.

Collins would be the third offensive lineman the Bengals have added through free agency, a clear effort to better protect QB Joe Burrow, who was sacked a league-high 51 times last season.

Matthew Stafford cashes out with Rams

Winning a Super Bowl in his first season wasn't the end of the good times with the Rams for Stafford, with the veteran quarterback getting a brand new four-year deal to remain in Los Angeles.

Jacoby Brissett heads to Cleveland

After trading for Deshaun Watson, the Browns signed Brissett to serve as the team's backup quarterback.

Brissett started five games for the Dolphins last season, leading them to four wins while throwing for 1,283 yards and five touchdowns.

Bills deal for Case Keenum to back up Josh Allen

The Bills didn't have any quarterbacks under contract other than Allen, so they remedied that by swinging a deal with the Browns to bring in Keenum.

The Browns will receive one of Buffalo's two 2022 seventh-round picks in return.

Rasul Douglas, Robert Tonyan staying in Green Bay

Following a breakout 2021 campaign, the Packers announced they are re-signing Douglas to a three-year, $21 million deal. The deal could be worth up to $25.5 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

They also kept tight end Tonyan on a one-year deal that includes a void year that will help the Packers with their salary cap situation, according to ESPN.

Butler rejuvenated his career in Green Bay last season, recording five interceptions, two that were returned for scores. He has 10 interceptions and 47 passes defended in 72 career games.

Robert Woods traded to Titans

After the Rams signed free agent WR Allen Robinson, they made the decision to deal Woods to the Titans in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick.

Woods had 45 receptions last season for the Super Bowl champion Rams, totaling 556 yards and four touchdowns before suffering a torn ACL on Nov. 13.

Fletcher Cox returns to Eagles

After Philly cut him to avoid his $18 million salary becoming fully guaranteed, Cox agreed to take $4 million less and stick with the only NFL team he's ever known.

The six-time Pro Bowler was an integral member of the Eagles' Super Bowl LII team and will return for his 11th season.

Cordarrelle Patterson sticking with the Falcons

Patterson didn't have any desire to leave Atlanta, and he got his wish, as the versatile running back agreed to a two-year, $10.5 million contract, ESPN's Michael Rothstein reported.

Last season marked a major breakout for Patterson, who posted career highs in rushing (618) and receiving yards (548) en route to 11 touchdowns.

JuJu Smith-Schuster takes his moves to Kansas City

The Chiefs signed the former Steelers wide receiver to a one-year, $10.75 million deal.

"I am going to play with a future Hall of Fame quarterback, to play with one of the best to ever do it. My goal as a player is to win, so I’m going to Kansas City with the hopes of winning a Super Bowl," Smith-Schuster told ESPN's Taylor Bisciotti.

Deshaun Watson traded to Browns

Just days after the QB eliminated the Browns from the list of teams to which he would accept a trade, Watson had a change of heart.

Watson waived his no-trade clause, allowing the Texans to deal him to Cleveland. He'll also receive a five-year, $230 million contract from the Browns — which is $80 million more than the previous record for fully guaranteed money at signing ($150 million), per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The news comes shortly after Browns QB Baker Mayfield officially requested to be traded ahead of the upcoming season, per ESPN . "It's in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on," Mayfield said.

News that the Browns were wooing Watson caused a quick reaction from Mayfield earlier this week, who posted a long, cryptic note on social media thanking Cleveland and its fans for embracing him.

The Texans are receiving six draft picks in return.

Davante Adams traded to Raiders

The Aaron Rodgers-Adams connection in Green Bay is no more, as the superstar wide receiver is headed to Las Vegas. The news comes a few days after Adams informed the Packers that he would not play under the newly minted franchise tag that the team hit him with shortly after the news of Rodgers' new record-breaking deal became public.

The Raiders are sending both a first- and second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to Green Bay in return for Adams, who will receive a five-year, $141.25 million contract that will give him an average of $28.25 million per season. That will make him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

It wasn't all about that money, however, as the Packers offered Adams just as much to stay in Green Bay.

DJ Moore sticking with Panthers

Moore signed a contract extension worth $61.9 million in new money and gets $41.6 million in guarantees, keeping him in Carolina through the 2025 season, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Moore is the only NFL wide receiver with at least 1,200 scrimmage yards in each of the last three seasons (2019-21), and he ranks fourth in franchise history with 4,313 career receiving yards.

D.J. Chark on the move to Detroit

Chark signed a one-year, fully-guaranteed $10 million deal with the Lions, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 25-year-old caught seven passes for 154 yards and a pair of scores last season before a fractured ankle ended his campaign early in Week 4.

Chandler Jones headed to Las Vegas

In addition to signing Adams, the Raiders locked up four-time Pro Bowler Chandler Jones to play opposite Maxx Crosby — drastically bolstering their pass rush in a QB-loaded division.

Jones spent the previous six seasons with the Cardinals, where he recorded 71.5 sacks. He led the league in sacks in 2017 (17) and finished second in 2019 (19). He was named first-team All-Pro in both seasons. Jones' 107.5 sacks and 33 forced fumbles are the most in the NFL since entering the league in 2012.

Rams land receiver Allen Robinson

The reigning Super Bowl champions agreed to terms on a three-year contract for the receiver, who has been one of the NFL’s most dependable veteran pass-catchers during his eight seasons in the league.

Robinson has three 1,000-yard seasons during a productive career split between Jacksonville and Chicago. He caught 38 passes for 410 yards while limited to just 12 games by injuries for the Bears, but he racked up 2,397 yards and 13 touchdowns in his previous two seasons combined in Chicago.

Robinson is the latest big-name receiver to join the Rams, who have had one of the league's deepest groups at the position for much of coach Sean McVay’s half-decade in charge. Robinson also is the first outside free agent signed this month by the Rams, who have lost several key players to free agency and retirement over the past week.

Von Miller joins Bills Mafia

Miller wants to run his Super Bowl victory back, but not with the Rams. Instead, the veteran linebacker chose to join his third team in his professional career, signing a six-year, $120 million contract — including $51 million fully guaranteed — with the Bills, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 33-year-old is a two-time Super Bowl champion, eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro selection. He played eight games in L.A. last season after being traded from Denver.

In four playoff games last season, he recorded four sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, six tackles for loss and six QB hits in helping the Rams win Super Bowl LVI. His signing adds an elite pass-rushing presence to one of the league's best defenses.

Bills cut Cole Beasley

The Bills made the move to cut their top slot receiver to free up salary-cap space a day after making a huge splash in free agency by signing two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Von Miller to a six-year contract.

Beasley’s tenure in Buffalo was already in question with his release coming two weeks after the Bills granted the 10th-year player permission to negotiate a trade. Beasley had one year left on a four-year contract he signed with Buffalo as one of the team’s key free-agent additions in 2019.

Though Beasley finished the season with a career-best-matching 82 catches for a second consecutive year, his production dropped from 967 yards receiving and four touchdowns in 2020 to 693 yards and one score this past season.

Larry Ogunjobi won't join Bears after failed physical

The Bears were expected to sign former Bengals defensive tackle Ogunjobi to a three-year deal worth $40.5 million. However, the 27-year-old is back on the market after failing his physical, per the team.

In light of this, the Bears signed former Los Angeles Chargers DT Justin Jones on a two-year, $12 million deal, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

CB Eli Apple returns to Bengals

Apple was a key part of Cincinnati's Super Bowl run. Now, he's coming back for another shot.

The 26-year-old started 25 games for the Bengals last season, intercepting a pair of passes, defending 10 of them and making 38 solo tackles.

Buccaneers lock up Chris Godwin

Tampa Bay avoided having to franchise tag star wideout Godwin, signing him to a three-year.

Godwin, 26, posted 98 catches, 1,103 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 14 games last season, but missed the end of the regular season and the playoffs with a torn ACL. He caught 65 balls for 840 yards and seven scores in 12 games in 2020, and in 2019, he caught 121 passes for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games.

Titans release Julio Jones

Jones' stay in Tennessee is coming to an end after a single season, per ESPN's Dianna Russini.

The future Hall-of-Famer spent the first 10 years of his career in Atlanta, where he registered at least 1,300 receiving yards from 2014 to 2019. Now, after one year and 431 receiving yards in 10 games in Tennessee, he'll look to find a new home — and Bucs QB Tom Brady is allegedly already courting Jones.

Steelers ink deal with LB Myles Jack

Jack found a new home with the Steel Curtain's linebacking corps one day after the Jaguars released him.

Jack played six seasons with the Jags and recorded 108 tackles in 2021. He eclipsed 100 tackles three times during his tenure in Jacksonville.

Raiders trade Yannick Ngakoue to Colts

The Raiders traded veteran defensive end Ngakoue to Indianapolis for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Ngakoue spent just a single season with the Raiders, recording 10 sacks in 2021.

Raheem Mostert motoring to Miami

The Dolphins added Mostert to their backfield, signing the former 49ers running back to a one-year deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Mostert, 29, has only started nine regular-season games in the past two seasons due to injury. In 2020, he was sidelined for eight games with an ankle injury, and he missed 16 games last season with a knee injury.

J.D. McKissic makes a U-turn, heads back to Washington

One day after it was reported that McKissic had agreed to a deal with the Bills, the running back changed his mind and instead will return to Washington.

Washington didn't initially offer McKissic a deal, but when he heard the Commanders were willing to match the offer he agreed to sign with Buffalo, he opted to stay.

Randy Gregory pulls reversal, signs with Denver

As Gregory and the Cowboys neared a five-year deal, things fell apart and the 29-year-old pass-rusher reversed course and signed with the Broncos for five years and a cool $70 million.

Gregory played in 12 games last season for the 'Boys, racking up six sacks, four tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and 17 QB hits.

Demarcus Lawrence makes history with Cowboys

The veteran defensive end, who agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with the Cowboys, is set to become the first of his position in NFL history to have seven straight seasons of his contract fully guaranteed. At that rate, Lawrence will have earned over $130 million during his time with the Cowboys.

Lawrence, 29, has tallied 48.5 sacks in his eight NFL seasons. He previously signed a five-year deal worth $105 million after the 2018 season, but injuries limited him to just seven games last season.

Aaron Rodgers' contract number equals $50 million per year

The numbers are in on Rodgers — and they're as large as expected. The veteran QB and the Packers agreed to a new four-year, $200 million contract.

"Aaron Rodgers does get his $50 million per year over the three years of the deal," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said. "Here are the most important numbers: Aaron Rodgers gets $62 million average per year through the first two years of this deal. He gets $74.5 million in the first new year of this deal."

Jaguars sign Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff

The Jaguars beefed up their offensive line by agreeing to a three-year, $52.5 million deal with Pro-Bowl guard Scherff, who made five Pro Bowls with Washington and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2020.

S Marcus Williams agrees to deal with Ravens

The 25-year-old Williams is receiving a five-year deal from Baltimore that will be worth $70 million, including $37 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He started 76 games across five seasons with the Saints, racking up 15 interceptions, 239 solo tackles and 38 passes defended.

