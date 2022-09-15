National Football League NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Bears-Packers, picks 14 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Bears travel to Lambeau to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers for an NFL Sunday Night Football showdown.

Chicago enters the primetime matchup against Green Bay after beating the Niners 19-10 in Week 1. Green Bay is coming off a 23-7 loss to the Vikings.

Which NFC North squad gets the win this weekend?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Bears-Packers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Packers -9.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Packers -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.00 total); Bears +300 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Since 2015, the Bears are 3-3 against the spread (ATS) and 2-4 straight up (SU) when they're an eight- to 10-point underdog. Also since 2015, the Bears are 4-10 ATS and 2-12 SU when facing the Packers.

Packers are 16-7 ATS and 21-2 SU as home favorites under Matt LaFleur. The under has hit in 13 of those games. Green Bay has gone 1-2 ATS and 3-0 SU when eight- to 10-point favorites under Matt LaFleur. The under has hit in two of those games.

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The Packers were thumped by the Vikings 23-7, but Aaron Rodgers didn’t have his starting tackles or his top WR, Allen Lazard.

Last year, the Packers were humiliated in the opener by New Orleans 38-3 and bounced back to pound the Lions to start a seven-game win streak. This is a great bounce-back spot against a below-average Bears team. Justin Fields was running for his life last week in the rain against the 49ers; now he goes to Lambeau Field where he’ll be chased by Rashan Gary and Preston Smith.

Don’t be fooled by the Bears’ 19-10 win over San Francisco. They were down 10-0 midway through the third quarter and benefited from a couple broken plays, a monsoon and facing a young QB.

Aaron Rodgers should have his way with this secondary, and expect the Packers' defense to make a statement after the Vikings gashed them for 6.5 yards per play. The under has been hammered by professional gamblers, going from 45.5 to 42.5.

PICK: Packers (-9.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 9.5 points

PICK: Under 42.5 combined points scored

