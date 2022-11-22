National Football League NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Giants-Cowboys 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

One of the great NFL Thanksgiving traditions is the Dallas Cowboys taking the field, and this season, they will play host to the New York Giants in an NFC East showdown.

The Cowboys have played almost every year on Thanksgiving since 1966 (the exceptions are 1975 and '77). Dallas is 31-22-1 on Thanksgiving but currently on a three-game turkey day skid.

The Cowboys lead the all-time series against the Giants 72-47-2, winning the past three contests and 10 of the previous 11.

Here's everything you need to know about Giants-Cowboys from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert's pick.

Are Cowboys a Super Bowl team after 40-3 win over Vikings? Eric Mangini, Nick Wright, and Chris Broussard debate whether Dallas is a legit Super Bowl contender.

Giants at Cowboys (4:30 p.m. ET Thursday, FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Cowboys -8.5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Giants +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich :

I can’t believe how big this number has gotten.

Last week’s look-ahead line was Cowboys -6, and now we’re approaching double digits. And I’ll tell you what: Most of the "inflation" is a direct result of what happened last Sunday. Dallas walloped Minnesota 40-3 and New York lost at home to Detroit 31-18.

Perception is sky-high on Dallas and nobody is betting New York.

All that said, I’ll bite the bullet and buy low on the Giants. Their defensive line should keep them in the game and let’s not underestimate the coaching gap between Brian Daboll and Mike McCarthy. The Cowboys' pass rush is awesome, but don’t be surprised if Saquon Barkley proves to be the great equalizer.

Gimme all those points.

PICK: Giants (+9.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 9.5 points (or win outright)

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more