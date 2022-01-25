National Football League NFL odds: Super Bowl MVP futures for Mahomes, Stafford and more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

As another NFL season winds down, it is time to focus on our Super Bowl MVP betting options. With so many great players to choose from — the arms of Patrick Mahomes and Matthew Stafford, the hands of Cooper Kupp and Deebo Samuel, the tenacity of Nick Bosa and Aaron Donald — who's the favorite to win the Super Bowl LVI MVP?

As always, the Super Bowl odds tell the story. Here are the updated odds for the 24 players most likely headed into the final three games of the 2021 NFL season (with all odds via FOX bet).

ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LVI MVP*

Patrick Mahomes: +170 ( bet $10 to win $27 total )

Matthew Stafford: +300 ( bet $10 to win $40 total )

Jimmy Garoppolo: +750 ( bet $10 to win $85 total )

Cooper Kupp: +800 ( bet $10 to win $90 total )

Joe Burrow: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Deebo Samuel: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Tyreek Hill: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Travis Kelce: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Aaron Donald: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Cam Akers: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

George Kittle: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Elijah Mitchell: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Ja'Marr Chase: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Odell Beckham: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Von Miller: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Nick Bosa: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Tyrann Mathieu: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Joe Mixon: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Chris Jones: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1010 total)

Tee Higgins: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1010 total)

Sony Michel: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1010 total)

Jalen Ramsey: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1260 total)

Brandon Aiyuk: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1510 total)

Darrell Williams: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2010 total)

Tyler Boyd: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2010 total)

Trey Henderickson: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2510 total)

*Odds as of 1/25/2022

A few things that stand out:

- With seven of the 10 shortest odds between the Los Angeles Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs, it's safe to say oddsmakers expect that to be the match-up for Super Bowl LVI. If you like any of the players on the San Francisco 49ers or Cincinnati Bengals, now is the time to lock in a good price.

- Surprising no one, Mahomes is the overwhelming favorite to hoist his second Super Bowl MVP of his young career. Given that the Chiefs are heavily favored to win the Super Bowl, this number will shorten considerably if K.C indeed moves on. If you are considering betting Mahomes, the time to lock it in is now.

- At +2000, Donald has the shortest odds of any defensive player. Von Miller, the last defensive player to win Super Bowl MVP, is at +5000. Donald is certainly a game-changer and if the Rams defense gets to the big game and holds the AFC QB in check much like they did the first 55 minutes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, this can be a good value bet.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.