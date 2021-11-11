National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Ravens vs. Dolphins, point spread, more 47 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Baltimore Ravens have dominated the Miami Dolphins since 2008, winning eight of the nine games between the teams as the teams prepare for the Thursday Night Football contest.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Thursday night's matchup between the Ravens and Dolphins – the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Ravens @ Dolphins (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, FOX)

Point spread: Ravens -8.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Dolphins +320 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Miami (2-7) won four of the first five games between the teams, but Baltimore (6-2) leads the all-time series 10-6, having won the past three games by a combined score of 137-16.

The Ravens are led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, the NFL MVP after the 2019 season. Jackson has thrown for 2,209 yards and 13 touchdowns this season and has run for 600 yards and two more TDs. Jackson ranks seventh in the NFL in rushing this season, the highest among quarterbacks.

The Dolphins were expecting similar production from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa but he has struggled through an injury-plagued season. Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,040 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions. He has run for 62 yards on 15 carries with two TDs.

Tagovailoa did not play last week against the Texans due to a fractured finger on his left hand. He missed three games earlier this season because of fractured ribs. He's expected to miss the Thursday night matchup. If Tagovailoa doesn't play, Miami will start Jacoby Brissett at QB.

Complicating matters was Miami's reported interest in trading for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson, who has been inactive as he faces accusations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct. The Texans did not trade Watson prior to the Nov. 2 trade deadline.

Team Trends

The Dolphins have hit the under in the over/under in five of their nine games this season.

The Dolphins are 3-5-1 against the spread (ATS) this season (2-3-1 as the underdog, 1-2 as the favorite)

The Dolphins are 1-4 ATS in Thursday games since 2015 and 4-6 ATS since 2010

The Ravens are 6-0 ATS in their past six games in Miami.

The Ravens have hit the over in five of eight games this season.

The Ravens are 3-5 ATS this season (1-5 as the favorite, 2-0 as the underdog).

So what props do our analysts think you should throw your cash on for tonight's game? FOX Sports gambling expert Cousin Sal has three that he thinks are worth wagering on.

PICK: Mark Andrews to Score First Touchdown (+775 at FOX Bet)

PICK: Rashod Bateman to Score First Touchdown (+1500 at FOX Bet)

PICK: Devonta Freeman to Score Anytime Touchdown (+137 at FOX Bet)

Click here for the latest NFL odds on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app for everything you need in the sports betting world.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.