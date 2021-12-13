National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Rams vs. Cardinals, point spread, more 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 8-4 Los Angeles Rams need a victory over the 10-2 Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football to remain in contention for the NFC West Division title.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Monday night's matchup between the Rams and Cardinals — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Cardinals -3 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: Cardinals -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Rams +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Rams have hit the over in the over/under seven times in 12 games this season.

The Rams are 5-7 against the spread (ATS) this season (1-0 as underdog, 4-7 as favorite).

The Rams are 6-3 ATS and 4-5 straight up as road underdogs since 2017, with the over hitting in seven of those games.

The Cardinals are 6-6 in the over/under this season.

The Cardinals are 9-3 ATS this season (4-3 as favorite, 5-0 as underdog).

The Cardinals are 3-4 ATS and 2-5 straight up at home vs. NFC West opponents since 2019, with the under hitting in four of those games.

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "The Rams are a little overinflated, in my opinion. Six of their eight wins have come against teams with losing records. In fact, they haven't beaten a team with a winning record since Week 3. … I think this line should be much bigger, like Arizona -4.

"They're overvalued by the public. Since Week 7 the Rams are 1-5 against the spread. I like them, I just don't love them, and Arizona is at home. I'm going to take them to win by 10. Look for a close game throughout, before the Cardinals pull away late, 34-24."

PICK: Cardinals (-3 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 3 points

Other Things To Know

The Rams lead the all-time series, which dates back to 1937, 45-39-2. The Cardinals beat the Rams 37-20 on Oct. 3, snapping Los Angeles' eight-game win streak in the series.

The Cardinals enter the game with the best record in the NFL while the Rams have lost three of their previous four games.

The game will feature quarterbacks who were the top pick in their respective drafts.

Matthew Stafford was the No. 1 pick by the Detroit Lions out of Georgia in 2009. Stafford was traded to the Rams in the offseason for quarterback Jared Goff, the No. 1 pick in 2016.

Arizona selected Kyler Murray out of Oklahoma with the top pick in 2019.

"Arizona is one of two teams (Bills are the other), top-five scoring and top-five defense," FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd said. "Kyler Murray this year, the kid's incredible. His completion percentage is 73%. You can't stop him off-script. I think he's incredible. I don't know what you do to defend this kid when he's healthy."

Murray returned last week after missing three games with a hamstring injury.

In nine games, Murray is 197-for-271 passing (72.7 percent) for 2,399 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Murray also is a threat to run with 59 carries for 206 yards with five touchdowns.

Stafford is 292-for-438 passing (66.7 percent) for 3,611 yards, 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Stafford is tied for second in the NFL in touchdown passes and fifth in passing yards.

